Only voter ID card or passport as valid proof of Indian citizenship: Delhi Police

Delhi Police will now only accept voter ID cards or passports as proof of Indian citizenship from people suspected of being foreign nationals allegedly living illegally in the Capital. Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and ration cards will no longer be considered valid proof in such cases, officials aware of the matter said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the decision was made by the Centre after many illegal foreign nationals, particularly Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, produced Aadhaar, ration, or PAN cards during verification drives launched since October last year.

“During our verification drives, we found that illegal migrants had acquired Aadhaar, ration, and PAN cards and used them to falsely claim Indian citizenship. Some also possessed UNHCR cards issued to Rohingya refugees. As a result, voter ID cards or passports have been made mandatory to establish Indian citizenship,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer said that all deputy commissioners of police in Delhi have been asked to closely monitor activities of “suspicious people” in their districts. “Our drive against illegal immigrants will continue till the last of them will be deported to their countries. As UNHCR refugee status without valid travel documents is of no consequence in India, any such foreign national is liable to be deported. If needed, we will liaise with intelligence agencies to deport illegal immigrants,” he added.

A second senior officer said that among nearly 3,500 Pakistani nationals residing in Delhi, about 520 are Muslims. Of these, more than 400 have returned to Pakistan through the Atari border as of Saturday. Most had come to India on short-term visas.

The visas of Pakistan nationals have been revoked in the wake of a recent directive by the Centre after the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 28 victims.

“The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has also shared the list with us and all the district concerned have started further verification and identification of data. The list includes the names of Hindu Pakistan nationals, who have Long Term Visas (LTVs) and are exempted,” the second officer said, requesting anonymity.

He said that a meeting was called over the matter and the Delhi Police has been instructed to take immediate action on the matter.

“Delhi Police officers and the Intelligence Bureau have been entrusted to collect information about Pakistani nationals living in Delhi and ask them to leave India at the earliest,” he added.

On Friday, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued an order regarding the revocation of visas of Pakistan nationals except those on medical, diplomatic and long-term visas, with effect from April 27. Existing medical visas shall also be invalidated after April 29. The government later clarified that long term visas already granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain valid.