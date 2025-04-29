Police, MCD begin drive against illegal, at-risk buildings in north-east Delhi

A week after a four-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi, killing 11 people, the Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) identified more than 144 illegal and at-risk multi-storey buildings in Dayalpur, Mustafabad, Seelampur, Brijpuri and Dilshad Garden. In the early hours of April 19, a residential building with more than 25 occupants collapsed in Dayalpur village in northeast Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Police said these buildings either have more than four storeys that have been built illegally or they have structural flaws. At least 15 of the 144 buildings have already been sealed, and notices have been served to owners of more than 20 to vacate the premises or fix the structural flaws, officials said. If the owners do not take immediate action, MCD can demolish the buildings under the DMC Act, officials said.

“We were provided a list of buildings which have five to six floors. These are old, dilapidated buildings with cracks, load-bearing and structural faults. The list was prepared by MCD staff. We are also tracing down building owners since most of them reside in the building or nearby. They are being served notices or being warned,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“Most of these buildings are 20 to 50 years old. Some may be older. They are all at risk. Some are even tilting or leaning towards one side. We are trying to ensure that the owners take cognizance of the negligence they are causing,” said a district official.

In the early hours of April 19, a residential building with more than 25 occupants collapsed in Dayalpur village in northeast Delhi. The pancake-like collapse trapped the residents who were later rescued by NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, and Delhi Police. Eleven people, eight of whom were from one family, died in the collapse. The rescue operation lasted for 16 to 18 hours.

The next day, lieutenant governor VK Saxena ordered a magisterial enquiry into the collapse. The distirct magistrate of northeast has been asked to prepare a report within two weeks. MCD had also released a statement saying they will carry out a survey in the area to identify similar buildings with structural flaws.

Police said they have to either ensure that the at-risk buildings are sealed or contact the owner to get the problems fixed. Police said they are also planning to take action against owners who have been illegally putting up residents in old buildings which need proper maintenance. The district officer added that some owners have multiple such buildings.

A senior MCD officer told HT, “We have started our survey with more than 144 buildings in northeast Delhi. These are based on tip-offs and search. Action is being taken against buildings and we are sealing them. These are mostly dangerous and at-risk buildings which can collapse anytime.”

According to MCD, dangerous building identification surveys are carried out by the building departments of the civic body between April and June every year. A “visual survey” is carried out by a junior engineer of the area and if engineers notice bent or cracked structures, they inspect the structure from the inside.

Officials said a notice to get a building repaired is issued to the owner under sections 348 (removal of dangerous buildings) and 349 of DMC Act and they are provided a week’s time to repair/demolish the structure on their own. If owners don’t take action, MCD can demolish the building.