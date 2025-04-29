Cow vigilante Rocky Rana subjected rival to electric shocks: Delhi Police in FIR

New Delhi Rana was booked under BNS sections related to causing hurt, abduction, and illegal confinement. (Representative photo)

Delhi Police, in their FIR against cow vigilante Rocky Rana, said Rana and three of his associates subjected a man they suspected to be smuggling cows to electric shocks, thrashed him with a hammer and took him to three police stations, before he managed to escape their clutches.

Rana has been booked on charges of abduction, assault and threatening a man named Ajay Chauhan, 30, in north Delhi’s Wazirabad. While no arrest has been made yet, police said they questioned Rana and are conducting a probe.

In the FIR, Chauhan, a Bajrang Dal member from Brahmapuri who works with a taxi aggregator service, said he was hired to drive a Bolero and transport two bullocks to Jhandewalan. “I have worked with Golu before. He uses the bullocks for a bullock-cart in religious events such as Shobha Yatra. I was just doing my job…” he said.

He told HT that Rana targeted him over a past rivalry. “I used to work with Rana. Once there was a raid in Nand Nagri, where my team reached earlier and helped the police. I don’t know why but this irked him. He targeted me and stopped including me in further cow smuggling raids.”

He said his vehicle was intercepted and the person called Rana, who then allegedly abducted him and tortured him at a gaushala. “For over five hours, they hurled abuses at me and my associate, thrashed us, gave us electric shocks and threatened us. Rana had pistols and he threatened me with weapons. They said I was killing cows. Why would I do that? I am a member of Bajrang Dal and still work for cow protection and treatment in Delhi. He orchestrates these fake raids often to gain followers on social media by targeting people from other communities. Now, he is after me,” Chauhan said.

Calls to Rana for comment on the issue went unanswered. He had previously denied the claims and said he took Chauhan to a gaushala for treating sick bullocks.

A senior police officer said, “The victim was transporting cows for a religious procession. It looks like a case of personal enmity. We are looking into the matter. Rana and his associates have been identified.”