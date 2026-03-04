Operation Aaghat: 280 arrested in special drive to check Holi violations

Nearly 5,000 people were apprehended and 280 arrested by the Delhi Police as part of a two-day crackdown against habitual offenders, bootleggers, drug peddlers, and other miscreants in southern parts of Delhi. “Operation Aaghat” was launched to prevent illegal activities during Holi celebrations, senior police officers said on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Nearly 2,500 police personnel from south districts carried out special area checks and verification drives on March 1 and 2. They also prosecuted over 500 people for consuming liquor in public places while 12 illegal firearms with 14 cartridges and 24 knives were recovered, officers said.

The police seized 475 vehicles and recovered 7.2 kg of marijuana, 12.7 gram of ecstasy (MDMA), 16,000 quarters of illicit liquor, 110 beer bottles, 28 beer cans and ₹84,740 in cash under the Public Gambling Act. A total of 60 cases were registered under the Delhi Excise Act, said joint CP Jain.

Joint commissioner of police (southern range) Sanjay Kumar Jain said the fourth phase of “Operation Aaghat” was a large-scale, intelligence-led, synchronised enforcement drive against criminals and other miscreants.

“The objective was to strike before disruption occurs, rather than respond after an incident. The aim was also to ensure that Holi is celebrated peacefully, without fear or any untoward incident,” said Jain.