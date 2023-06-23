Before opposition's Patna meet, 'Rahul Gandhi, BJP have an agreement', alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had an agreement, “otherwise, why would there be such a delay over clearing its stand on the obnoxious ordinance on Delhi's administration?” Talking to news agency ANI, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed that they have received information on the agreement from ‘reliable sources’.

“We got information from reliable sources that there has been an agreement between Rahul Gandhi and BJP…The Congress should clear its stand against this unconstitutional Ordinance, why they are taking so long in doing so?” the AAP spokesperson asked.

Earlier, before leaving for Patna to attend the Opposition meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his party will decide on the matter related to supporting the AAP against the ordinance before the next Parliament session.

"Opposing it or proposing it does not happen outside, it happens in Parliament. Before Parliament begins, all parties decide what issues they have to work on together. They (AAP) know it and even their leaders come to our all-party meetings. I don't know why there is so much publicity about it outside," he said.

AAP had earlier gave an ultimatum that it will stage a walkout from the Opposition leaders' meeting if the Congress does not promise its support over the issue.

Kakkar said it is a matter of one more day (amid the meeting) and everything will be clarified by tomorrow.

Last month, the President promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 which nullified the May 11 Supreme Court order that shifted the authority of controlling bureaucrats in all but three domains — land, police, and public order — to the Delhi government. The ordinance gave the LG — an official appointed by the central government — the final say on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi.

