‘So, got your orders from above?’: Congress leader on AAP's 'threat' to walk out of Patna meet

Sandeep Dikshit, a leader from the Congress' Delhi unit and son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, on Thursday reacted to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) alleged 'threat' to walk out of the grand opposition meet if the Congress did not lend its support to the latter in opposing the central ordinance.

Dikshit, a vocal critic of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – the AAP's national conenor – remarked that the AAP’s presence or absence ‘will not make any difference,’ adding that the party must have received ‘orders from above.’

“The dramatic statement made by Arvind Kejriwal…there is a saying in English that whether you go or not, it will not make a difference. We have known from the beginning that you were only looking for excuses to break the opposition’s unity, and to not attend the meet,” he said.

The Congress leader added: “You must have received orders from above. The Patna meeting is only for those who care about the nation…it is not for people who do negotiations.”

The ‘threat’ from the Aam Aadmi Party came on the eve of opposition parties’ conclave in Bihar’s capital Patna. For next year’s Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, they aim to form a joint front to take on the ruling BJP (to avoid splitting of votes), in power at the Centre since May 2014.

What is the ‘ordinance’ issue?

On May 11, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, ruled unanimously in favour of the AAP-led Delhi government, giving it legislative and executive control of services in the national capital, which is also a Union territory. The central government is, therefore, represented here by the Lieutenant Governor, (L-G) who is the constitutional head, preceding even the elected chief minister.

The judgment was seen as a major victory for Kejriwal, who has had multiple run-ins with the Centre’s Narendra Modi-led dispensation over the issue. On May 19, however, the latter brought an ordinance, effectively negating the SC verdict, and gave control back to the L-G. Since then, the Delhi CM has met various opposition leaders, and received their backing in his ‘battle’ with the Modi government.

The Congress, however, is yet to reveal its stance. Both parties are rivals in Delhi and Punjab – the AAP has replaced the former as the ruling party in both places – and, therefore, the two regional units of the grand old party are against any support to (or alliance with) Kejriwal and AAP. The Delhi unit has also cited previous statements made by him for Sheila Dikshit, his predecessor, as well as other Congress leaders.

