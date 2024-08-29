Order delay: Three more held for hotel customer’s murder

New Delhi The eatery where the murder took place (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Three people were arrested in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Harneet Singh Sachdeva over an altercation at an eatery in Tagore Garden on Wednesday, taking the total number of arrests to five, police said on Thursday.

Two of three work as chefs and the third is a kitchen helper, police said, adding more suspects were being questioned.

“Due to a delay in his (Sachdeva) order, an altercation took place between him and the staff at the restaurant. The staff telephonically informed the owners, who came there with more people. A fight ensued between Sachdeva, his friends and the owners. Later, the injured man was taken to the hospital by his friend but was declared brought dead. Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, the owners, have been apprehended,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Ajay Narula,56, and his son, Ketan Narula,23, and booked them for murder. The three arrested employees were identified as chefs Surjeet Veeru, 35, and Narayan Mandal, 46, and kitchen helper Harjeet Singh, 41.

Sachdeva was accompanied by his friends Preet Singh, 25, and Jagjeet Singh, 25, to The Kafilla, a restaurant, first and then to Ketan’s Food Court, where the murder took place around 3am. The police said both outlets were run by Narulas.