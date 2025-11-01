Over 20K clear water dues in Delhi to avail of rebates

New Delhi Delhi has nearly 2.9 million registered water consumers, of whom more than 1.5 million have outstanding dues. (Representative photo)

As many as 20,980 consumers have cleared their water bills dues under the ongoing waiver scheme, availing of late payment surcharge (LPSC) rebates to the tune of ₹96.3 crore and bringing in a revenue of ₹32.79 crore in the first 15 days, officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Friday.

DJB officials said recoveries are expected to rise substantially after the next billing cycle, once consumers receive updated bills showing the waived surcharge.

“The response so far has been very encouraging. We expect a sharp rise in recoveries as awareness spreads and people see the immediate financial benefit,” a senior DJB official said.

The initiative, launched to provide relief to households burdened by long-pending water bills, is being seen as a significant step toward restoring financial stability and promoting responsible water usage in the national capital, officials said. Delhi has nearly 2.9 million registered water consumers, of whom more than 1.5 million have outstanding dues.

Of the total billed amount of ₹16,100 crore, around ₹5,100 crore constitutes the principal, while the remaining ₹11,000 crore is accumulated LPSC. Under the waiver scheme, consumers are required to pay only the principal amount.

To ensure widespread participation, the board is planning an aggressive citywide outreach campaign, including advertisements on DTC buses, Delhi Metro, and media, such as FM radio, newspapers and digital platforms. DJB will also collaborate with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and local community groups to organise on-ground awareness drives and resolve billing disputes.

Water minister Parvesh Verma said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to both financial accountability and environmental sustainability.

“This is a step towards accountability, sustainability and a cleaner Yamuna. Every rupee recovered will help strengthen Delhi’s water infrastructure and improve supply to every household,” he said, urging residents to take advantage of the scheme.

Officials said the government is also considering performance-based incentives for billing staff to encourage proactive engagement and faster recoveries. Calling the waiver a one-time financial reform, the water minister said, “Pay your dues, support Yamuna cleaning and be part of Delhi’s water renewal story.”

The initiative, officials said, will help honest consumers clear old dues, enabling the DJB to invest in modernising pipelines, expanding sewage treatment and improving Delhi’s overall water management network.