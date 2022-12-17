Home / Cities / Delhi News / Over 7 million people in Delhi have not got ration in 2 months: BJP

Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:30 PM IST

BJP said the central government should either take over the ration distribution system in the Capital or ensure direct transfer of the subsidy to the bank accounts of consumers

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva and MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said the Delhi government did not pick up ration provided by the central government from godowns, due to which 7.278 million ration cardholders did not get their ration in November and December under the free ration distribution scheme.

“This ration was not lifted from godowns. The additional ration issued by the central government under ‘One Nation One Card’ also did not reach the poor of Delhi, who have come here from other states. The commission of ration vendors has not been given for the past half year, whereas the central government has already given this amount to the Delhi government,” said Delhi BJP working president Virender Sachdeva.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the central government should either take over the ration distribution system in the Capital or ensure direct transfer of the subsidy to the bank accounts of consumers, since the Delhi government has proven ineffective in providing ration to the poor.

Delhi BJP said more than 34,000 quintals of rice from Mayapuri, Okhla and Pusa godowns and 10,000 quintals of wheat from the Mayapuri godown, sent for the month of November, has not been lifted. “Poor people who have come here from other states are also not getting ration. The central government released 8,000 tonnes of rice and 11,900 tonnes of wheat from April to September but the Delhi government could not distribute even this,” Sachdeva said.

Earlier in May 30, Bidhuri had urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to intervene in the ration distribution system.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
