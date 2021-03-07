Over 85% staff of Delhi Prisons received Covid-19 vaccine shots: Officials
The Delhi Prisons Department said that around 85 per cent jail staff and over 58 per cent security personnel deployed in three jails under it have received Covid-19 vaccine shots.
The Delhi Prisons comprises Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails.
A senior jail official said there are around 2,000 jail staff, out of which, 1,700 staff have been vaccinated. Out of around 1,700 security personnel deployed with Delhi Prisons and who have registered on Co-WIN portal, 1,000 personnel have got the coronavirus vaccine shots, he said.
Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said the department has encouraged its staff to get the vaccine shots.
"We have been encouraging the jail staff and security personnel to get the vaccine. Most of the staff members have already taken the first dose of the vaccine. It is safe and essential for our health," he said.
Earlier, the Delhi Prisons Department had asked its staff members, including security personnel, to enrol themselves for receiving the coronavirus vaccine shots.
A total of 293 prisons staff have contracted the infection till Sunday, and all of them have recovered, officials said.
They said a total of 120 inmates have tested positive for the virus so far, of whom 117 inmates have recovered, while two died and one is still under treatment.
The first case of coronavirus was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13.
Two Covid-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail had died on June 15 and July 4.
The second phase of the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination drive began on March 1, wherein people aged 60 years and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities, will receive the vaccine shots.
Jail officials said there are about 300 inmates who are above 60 years of age and another 300 who are in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.
There are a total of 17,500 inmates in the three prisons -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 85% staff of Delhi Prisons received Covid-19 vaccine shots: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel trained to tackle cyber-crime amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rich, rustic, robust: The taste of Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SOPs outlined for vaccination of healthcare workers unregistered on CoWin app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi will have its own school education board
- Unlike other states, Delhi does not have its own state education board. There are about 1,500,000 government school students in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP has worked for Dalits: CM
- The AAP has only worked and struggled for the poor and Dalits in the last five years,” said Kejriwal, at an event organised by an NGO in Tukhlakabad Extension on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College of Art clarifies: Students to get DU degrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP accuses North MCD of ₹546 cr irregularities in Rani Jhansi flyover project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In budget, Delhi likely to allocate funds for Tricolours across city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil defence volunteer shot dead in Bawana, police suspect local rivalry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot group chairman falls to death from fourth floor, probe launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive needs to pick up pace by at least sixfold, say health experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Positivity rate up to 0.60%, almost double since February 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC directs 3499 undertrials to surrender from March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
104-year-old takes Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's hospital, urges all to take shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox