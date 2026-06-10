O-Zone buildings to stay, no new projects, says Delhi CM days after signboard appearance

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that there would be no demolition action against constructions located on the Yamuna floodplains’ O-Zone area, clarifying that recent Delhi High Court instructions on the matter prohibited fresh constructions in the area. A signboard installed by the Flood and Irrigation Department declares the area as falling under Zone O of the Yamuna floodplains, where construction is prohibited, at Sonia Vihar in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The clarification comes amid growing concerns among an estimated 1.5 million residents over the installation of signboards marking the areas as environmentally sensitive zones. The meeting was held after elected representatives apprised the chief minister of growing apprehension among residents of these areas on the matter.

In line with the same, the chief minister directed officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to revise the wording on the signboards. A statement issued by the chief minister’s office read, “The chief minister also asked DDA officials to revise the wording of the boards installed in the O-Zone area in accordance with the Hon’ble High Court’s observations so that residents of these colonies do not face any unnecessary panic.”

DDA officials said they planned to install 300 signboards in all. The O-Zone is designated as an environmentally sensitive area under Delhi's planning framework, encompassing the Yamuna riverbed and floodplains, where development is subject to strict controls.

Officials reiterated during the meeting that no demolition action would be initiated against existing constructions in these colonies and that the DDA had been informed accordingly.

The meeting was attended by North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Trans Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB) chairman and MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely.

According to officials, there are nearly 91 unauthorised colonies and around a dozen old villages within the O-Zone area.

Elected representatives at the meeting alleged that certain individuals were rumour-mongering to cause fear among residents, while simultaneously using the situation as a cover for illegal construction activities. Later in the day, Tiwari and Bidhuri addressed a press conference, urging residents not to undertake any new construction until a final decision is reached.

Bidhuri said the colonies had been regularised on March 24, 2008, when they fell under the F-Zone. However, on August 10, 2010, the Congress governments at the Centre and in Delhi reclassified the area as part of the Yamuna O-Zone.

Bhim Singh Rawat, Yamuna activist and coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said the constant encroachment into the floodplains cannot be encouraged by legalising more and more properties within the O-zone.

“It is not safe for the river, and it is not safe for the people. The sandy river bed does not support good foundations, and more encroachment into the floodplain will lead to frequent floods,” he said.

Delhi is located in zone IV, where the general occurrence of earthquakes is 5-6 magnitude, a few 6-7, and occasionally 7-8. Perhaps the most devastating reminder remains the November 2010 Lalita Park disaster in East Delhi, where a five-storey building collapsed, killing 70 people and injuring 77 others.

Jagdish Mamgain, former chairman of the works committee in the unified MCD and an urban planning expert, said, “While old illegal structures have repeatedly received protection through regularisation and amnesty measures, new floors continue to be added in connivance with civic officials.”