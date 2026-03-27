Palam fire: Over 120 people get notices, detailed probe continues

New Delhi: Following the magisterial enquiry ordered by Delhi home minister Ashish Sood into the lapses flagged during the Palam fire incident that claimed nine lives last Wednesday, the district magistrate has sent notices to over 120 people and their statements will be recorded from Friday onwards, officials said. The report is expected to be submitted within six weeks following questioning of all parties concerned, including fire officials, police, neighbours, eye witnesses and family members. (HT PHOTO)

The report is expected to be submitted within six weeksfollowing questioning of all parties concerned, including fire officials, police, neighbours, eye witnesses and family members, officials said, adding that notices have not been sent to the family yet as they needed to perform last rites on Thursday.

“I am constantly monitoring the probe. Over 100 people have been sent notice for detailed questioning. After collecting all inputs, a physical inspection will also be done, which has not been possible as the room has been cordoned off for the ongoing police and forensic investigation,” said Sood.

The district magistrate (South-West) has been appointed as the inquiry officer and has been directed to submit its report within six weeks, as per the home department order on March 21.

While blaming the previous government for not conducting any investigation, he said, “We are not like the AAP government that we will neither investigate the major fire incidents nor upgrade the fire infrastructure and equipment.”

The probe, to be conducted under Section 196(1) of the BNSS, 2023, will examine the cause of the fire, possible violations by the owner or occupants and lapses by departments or officials concerned. It will also assess safety compliance under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, officials said.

Meanwhile, AAP on Thursday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of withholding the SDM inquiry report into the fire. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged the government misled the Assembly on access constraints and blamed victims prematurely.