Parliament security breach: Delhi police files charge sheet against 6 accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday filed its charge sheet in the Parliament security breach case in Patiala House court, concluding their preliminary investigation. The charge sheet was filed against the six arrested accused. The parliament security breach took place on December 13, 2023 (File Photo)

Filing a 1000-page charge sheet, the Delhi police apprised the court that the probe regarding the six arrested accused – Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma, and Neelam Azad – is complete. However, further probe is still being carried out.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh submitted before the court sanctions for prosecution under section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are awaited for which supplementary charge sheet will be filed within a period of two weeks.

Also Read: Months after breach, CISF to soon take over all Parliament security

All accused were produced before the court physically as their judicial custody came to an end. The court extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till July 15 and also listed the matter for filing of the supplementary charge sheet on July 15.

The incident, which had taken place on December 13 last year on the anniversary of the 2001 parliament attacks, had triggered a political firestorm and led to eight security personnel being suspended by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

On December 13, while the parliament was in session, two accused, Sharma (27) and Manoranjan (34), walked past three layers of security before jumping down from the visitors’ gallery and opening coloured smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha while Shinde (25) and Azad (37), had opened smoke canisters outside the premises while shouting slogans.

A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the Deputy Director (Security) of Parliament under sections 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging public duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt assault and wrongful restraint), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 34 (acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and under sections 16 and 18 of UAPA. During the investigation section 13 of the UAPA was also added to the first information report (FIR).

The four accused were immediately apprehended while Jha was arrested on December 14 and Kumawat was taken into custody on December 15.