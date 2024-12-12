Parliamentary answer to my question revealed misuse of ED: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday claimed that the parliamentary answer to his question revealed the misuse of Enforcement Directorate and the “massive witch-hunt” by the BJP-led Central government. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala with BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi during the winter session at Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

“Misuse of #ED & PMLA cases and the massive witch-hunt stands Exposed! (sic)” Surjewala posted on X.

He said that the Parliamentary answer to his question revealed three “stark facts”.

“In the last five years, the ED’s conviction rate has not crossed 5%. Out of 911 cases filed under PMLA, only 42 (4.6%) have resulted in convictions,” he said.

The Congress MP said that of the 911 cases, just 257 or 28% of cases could reach trial stage, while 654 or 71.7% cases remained pending for five years, proving that it is nothing but “blatant witch hunting.”

“In the last five years under the NDA government, 911 cases were filed, while in the entire 10 years of the UPA government, only 102 cases were filed. This shows a wholesome misuse of ED!, “ he added in his post on X.