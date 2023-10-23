Part of footover bridge collapses in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area; no injuries

A part of a footover bridge in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar collapsed late on Sunday night after it was hit by a crane, police said. Traffic was impacted for a brief while and the road was cleared subsequently. (HT Photo Sourced)

A case has been registered and police have arrested the crane driver.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said that a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and offending driver identified as Neeraj Khani (28), resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, was arrested in the matter.

Around 12:34am, a control room call was received at Laxmi Nagar police station regarding a footover bridge collapsing on the road near Lalita Park.

When police reached the spot, they found a trailer loaded with a crane near Akshardham Temple.

“It was revealed that the trailer driver had loaded the crane and was transporting it to Burari via Geeta Colony Pusta Road. Around 12:30am, when the trailer was crossing the footover bridge, it hit the bridge and got stuck to it briefly due to which a portion of the bridge collapsed,” the officer said.

Also Read:Foot overbridge to link RRTS station with Metro in Ghaziabad

Traffic was impacted for a brief while and the road was cleared subsequently.

While no injuries were reported in the incident, eyewitnesses told police that three persons were sleeping on the bridge and fell when the bridge collapsed.

They, however, managed to escape after the incident.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!