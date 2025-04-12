Paschim Vihar: Man in SUV shot dead in ‘contract killing’

Gunfire shattered the morning calm on Outer Ring Road in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Friday, as at least four armed men opened fire on a white Toyota Fortuner, killing a 53-year-old property dealer in what police believe was a “contract killing” executed in full public view. The assailants fled in a getaway car as panic spread across the neighbourhood. The car in which a property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at Paschim Vihar. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The victim, Raj Kumar Drall, also known as Billu, was alone in the SUV when the assailants, waiting in ambush, sprayed the vehicle with bullets.

At least eight rounds struck Drall, police said. As the wounded man slumped over the wheel, the Fortuner veered across the carriageway and crashed into a divider beneath the Vikaspuri flyover. Drall, who lived in the upscale SBN Colony nearby, died at the wheel.

Police said the assailants fired 12 to 14 rounds at close range. The attack, captured by several CCTV cameras in the area, is believed to have been carried out by hired shooters who had been tracking Drall for days, said a senior police officer privy to the case details.

“This has all the hallmarks of a premeditated killing,” said the officer, who added that multiple teams had been formed to identify and arrest the shooters.

Though Drall’s family insisted he had no enemies, no business rivalries, and had never received threats or extortion calls from gangsters, police said they were exploring all angles. A land dispute may have played a role, the investigator cited above said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said a PCR call was received around 7:15 am reporting multiple gunshots near SBN Colony. “The injured person was immediately taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Crime and forensic teams were called to the scene. A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” Sharma said.

Drall was reportedly heading to a gym at a five-star hotel when the ambush occurred. As his SUV exited from gate number 1 of SBN Colony and slowed to take a turn onto Outer Ring Road, four armed men waiting in the service lane attacked, firing from both sides. Most of the bullets pierced the front windows, hitting him in the chest and abdomen.

“The assailants fired indiscriminately. At least eight bullets hit him. The SUV swerved across the Outer Ring Road and struck a concrete divider,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

“When we arrived, Drall’s body was leaning left, still strapped in the seatbelt. His family and some locals rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer added.

While police said four men fled in a car, residents believe more attackers were involved. “Security guards said seven to eight men on motorcycles and in a car surrounded Drall’s vehicle and opened fire. Some had their faces covered,” said Rajkumar Gupta, a local resident.

Another resident, who runs a hardware shop nearby, said he woke to the sound of gunfire. “People were terrified. We’ve never seen such a crime here,” he said.

Rajiv Singh, president of the SBN Colony RWA, said the crime was captured on several security cameras. “There are at least 10 CCTV cameras at our gate and nearby shops. All were functional. The police have seized their digital video recorders,” he said.

Originally from Tikri Kalan village near Mundka, Drall lived with his wife Sujata, their 26-year-old son Harshit — an MD student in Meerut — and his 75-year-old mother Satya Rani on the second floor of a three-storey house in SBN Colony. His brother Vijay Kumar, who lived next door and worked with him in their property business, said the family was in shock.

“My brother had no enemies — not in business, not personally. He never received any extortion threats,” Vijay said.

Upon learning that her son had been shot, Drall’s mother collapsed and was admitted to the same hospital where he was taken. She was not informed about her son’s death till late evening, a relative said.

Police sources said they were probing a potential motive linked to a 1,200-square-yard land dispute near Tikri Kalan. “Tensions escalated in the last two weeks. We’re looking closely at this angle,” a senior officer said.

By late evening, police had identified three of the attackers and said raids were underway. Teams from the Special Cell and Crime Branch have joined the search.