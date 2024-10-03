Pay 1 lakh to 76-year-old denied flat for 43 years, HC orders DDA

The Delhi high court on Thursday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to pay ₹1 lakh to a 76-year old man for causing “unimaginable harassment” by delaying the allotment of an MIG plot for 43 years without any justification. In its 14-page order, the court said that the man’s representations “were falling on deaf ears”. (HT Archive)

A bench of justice Dharmesh Sharma also asked the authority to hand over the physical possession of a plot in Rohini to the man within two months, while castigating the agency and its officials for their failure to respond to his repeated representations and issuing a cancellation letter pursuant to him approaching the court.

The court was responding to a plea filed by the man seeking to direct DDA to issue an allotment letter in respect of a plot under the Rohini Residential Scheme (RRS), 1981. In his plea, the man had said that he had been trying to secure a house for the past 43 years under RRS but had failed to do so.

In its 14-page order, the court said that the man’s representations “were falling on the deaf ears of the DDA officials” and the files until the filing of the plea were getting transferred from one department to another. The court said that the issuance of “cancellation letter” was “an afterthought.”

“In the instant matter, DDA has done too little, too late. DDA has caused unimaginable harassment to the petitioner and has delayed the allotment to the petitioner to an unconscionable extent without any justification,” the court said.

The bench added, “The repeated representations of the petitioner were falling on the deaf ears of the concerned officials of the DDA and the files were just getting transferred from one department to another, until the present writ petition was filed and thereafter, a cancellation letter was issued to the petitioner, probably as an afterthought.”