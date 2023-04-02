Peeragarhi set to emerge as key Metro interchange station in West Delhi

The Peeragarhi Metro station on the Green Line is set to emerge as an important interchange station in west Delhi, becoming the point of intersection with the proposed extension of the Magenta Line, officials aware of the project said on Sunday, adding that the new station is set to be ready by September 2025. A map of the Delhi Metro network.

“West Delhi is all set to get a new interchange facility at Peeragarhi, which will make commuting easier for residents of this part of the national capital,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, adding that the Green and Magenta Lines will be connected via a 140-metre foot overbridge.

The existing Peeragarhi station has an average daily footfall of only 9,500 passengers, but Metro officials estimate that this figure will rise to 50,000 after the station is connected to the Magenta Line.

“This new interchange station will also give residents of northwest Delhi areas like Peeragarhi, Mundka, and Paschim Vihar direct access to Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International airport (via the IGI Airport station on the Magenta Line),” Dayal said.

He added that the extension of the Magenta Line will also help residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana get enhanced Metro connectivity — three stations of the Green Line, namely Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Bahadurgarh City and Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, are located in the satellite city.

Boosting connectivity.

Arun Shokeen, 58, a Peeragarhi resident, said, “The Magenta Line reaching Peergarhi will not only aid development further, but boost the industries and commercial units that operate from the area. For people who also want to travel to Dwarka or the airport, one would earlier have to go all the way to Kirti Nagar to change, but an interchange at Peeragarhi will cut travel time by at least 30 minutes.”

Diwan Singh, a resident of Mundka, said, “A lot of development has happened along the Green Line, but at the same time, we are also seeing more people moving to this area to work or to live, which has increased traffic congestion on the roads. A solution is needed,” he said.

At present, the 38-km Magenta Line runs from Botanical Garden station in Noida to Janakpuri West station in west Delhi. as part of the Delhi Metro phase 4 expansion, this line will be extended further from Janakpuri West station towards Bhalswa, before turning back and forming a loop, ending at Ramakrishna Ashram Marg station (currently a single-line station on the Blue Line).

Under this plan, the Magenta Line will be extended by around 29km, with 23 new Metro stations. This extension will intersect with existing lines at seven points — Peeragarhi (Green Line), Pitampura (Red Line), Haiderpur Badli Mor (Yellow Line), Majlis Park (Pink Line), Azadpur (Yellow Line), Pulbangash (Red Line) and Ramakrishna Ashram Marg (Blue Line). The entire 29km stretch is expected to be completed in 2025.