News / Cities / Delhi / Pension for 20,000 DTC staff paid: Delhi CM

Pension for 20,000 DTC staff paid: Delhi CM

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the disbursement of outstanding pension, pending since September last year to January this year, to nearly 20,000 retired Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees and added that the money has been successfully transferred to their bank accounts.

New Delhi, India - Feb. 9, 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for a new school building at Mayur Vihar Phase- 3, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 9, 2024. (HT Photo)
New Delhi, India - Feb. 9, 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for a new school building at Mayur Vihar Phase- 3, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 9, 2024. (HT Photo)

The CM held himself responsible for all the grievances of the retired DTC employees. “A few days ago, I went to a village and met a few retired DTC employees and said that if they consider me as their son, then they have every right to get angry with me. I assured them to get their pensions at any cost. There was a shortage of budget, and we called a special assembly session to increase the budget for your pension. And now, we have released all your outstanding pensions and credited them to your accounts,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The DTC pensioners have been protesting over their outstanding pensions for months.

Kejriwal blamed the BJP-led Centre for the delay. “Each work that we initiate is obstructed by the central government. I’m doing everything that I can do to get Delhiites’ work done,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that it is shocking to see Kejriwal taking credit for disbursing pending pension of former DTC employees.

Sachdeva said paying salary and pensions of employees on time is an administrative responsibility of governments, but Kejriwal is projecting pension payment after six months as an achievement.

