President Droupadi Murmu will launch three schemes for women at a mega event to be convened by the Delhi government on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Pink smart cards for women to be launched in Delhi on Monday

During the programme titled ‘Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi’ (empowered woman, prosperous Delhi), the President will formally launch the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for the Capital’s resident women, along with a Free LPG Cylinder Scheme, and the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, officials said.

Talking of the Pink Card to be provided under the NCMC initiative, chief minister Rekha Gupta in a statement said on Sunday that the card will allow free travel for women residents on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

It will also enable seamless paid access to the Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and other public transport services through a single smart card, she added.

Notably, three types of NCMC cards will be issued under the scheme — the Pink Card for eligible women residents of Delhi, the Blue Card for general commuters, and the Orange Card for monthly pass users. Initially, the Pink and Blue Cards will be launched and the Orange Card will be introduced later.

The DTC has authorised Hindon Mercantile Limited (MufinPay) and Airtel Payments Bank to issue these cards. The Pink Card will be provided free of cost to eligible women, with the entire expenditure to be borne by the Delhi government, said an official.

Around 50 centres will be set up for card issuance, including offices of district magistrates (DMs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), along with selected DTC centres. The card will be issued on the basis of minimal documentation to ensure a simple, swift and transparent process, said the official.

Each Pink Card will be linked to the beneficiary’s mobile number and Aadhaar, replacing the existing pink tickets.

On Monday, selected beneficiaries will be formally presented with the Pink NCMC Cards, the official added.

Meanwhile, at the same event, President Murmu will also launch a scheme to provide two free LPG cylinders annually to all ration card-holding families in Delhi one each on Holi, and Diwali festivals.

The benefit will be extended through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with an amount equivalent to the prevailing price of one LPG cylinder credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the head of the family in whose name the ration card has been issued, the official said.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 1.55 million ration card-holding families.

Also, the existing Ladli Scheme has been expanded and restructured into the “Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana”, which will also be launched at the event. The funds will be managed by SBI Life Insurance Company Limited and invested under SBI Life Dhanrashi Sadhan.

Additionally, 40,642 eligible beneficiaries under the Delhi Ladli Scheme will receive ₹100.25 crore through digital DBT under the initiative titled “Meri Punji, Mera Adhikar”, the official added.