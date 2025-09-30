PM Modi inaugurates newly-built office of Delhi BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has ushered in a “new model of good governance” that allows each household to save nearly ₹20,000 in taxes on an annual expenditure of ₹1 lakh compared to the period before 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the newly-built Delhi BJP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, in New Delhi on Monday. (HT PHOT)

Speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP’s new headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, the Prime Minister also hit out at Opposition criticism of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, dismissing it as the “lies of bayanbaaz (those big on rhetoric).” He called on party workers to ensure that benefits of tax reforms reach ordinary families and urged them to promote swadeshi products.

“Lesser is the dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country. Every shop should proudly display a board saying “Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai’ (Say with pride, this is indigenous),” Modi said, adding that self-reliance had to become a mass movement.

The new state party office, located at Pocket 5 of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, will replace the 14 Pant Marg bungalow which served as the Delhi BJP headquarters for over 35 years. The event drew thousands of party workers waving flags, alongside BJP president JP Nadda, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Union ministers and MPs.

‘New model of good governance’

In his 26-minute address, Modi emphasised that reforms since 2014 have eased the tax burden on households. “Before 2014, families had to pay nearly ₹25,000 in taxes on an expenditure of ₹1 lakh. That figure has come down to just ₹5,000-6,000. Similarly, till 2014, people had to pay income tax if they earned more than ₹2 lakh annually. Today, there is zero tax on incomes up to ₹12 lakh,” he said.

He said that combining GST benefits and income tax relief translated into national savings of more than ₹2.5 lakh crore annually. “This is the result of the new governance model we have brought. Opposition parties mislead people on GST, but the reality is in the savings that households are witnessing,” the PM said.

He accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of “looting” people by increasing cement prices soon after GST relief had reduced them. “As soon as we reduced GST, they raised levies. The benefit meant for people is being stolen by the state government,” he said.

Delhi as a ‘mini-India’

Calling Delhi both the national and “cultural capital,” Modi urged BJP workers in the city to celebrate every festival of India at scale to reflect the city’s diversity.

“Delhi is a mini-India where hundreds of thousands of people from different states live. The BJP unit must ensure that every festival -- from Chhath and Pongal to Durga Puja and Bihu -- is celebrated. No festival from any corner of the country should be left behind,” he said at a time when millions of city residents are celebrating the festive season.

He said such celebrations would strengthen the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and deepen the BJP’s connect with communities. “People should feel that the BJP is part of their family. Indians feel proud when they see Diwali being marked at airports abroad or in other countries. A similar sense of joy will come when people here see their festivals being celebrated in Delhi,” he added.

The PM urged Delhi BJP to position the capital as one of the best in the world and make the new headquarters a “people’s office.” “Our offices are no less than temples (devalaya) for us. This should be a place where grievances of citizens are heard and resolved,” he said.

Party’s Delhi unit

Modi also traced the journey of the party’s city unit from its roots in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951. He recalled how Delhi leaders played key roles during the Emergency, helped rehabilitate Partition victims and protected Sikhs during the 1984 riots. “The BJP’s relationship with Delhi is based on trust and sentiments. Since the Jana Sangh days, our workers have been devoted to the city,” he said.

He said the people of Delhi, by electing a BJP government in the capital after many years, had placed their hopes in the party. “The people of Delhi have entrusted us with their dreams and expectations. When the Delhi BJP government and Delhi BJP office work shoulder to shoulder, we will be able to fulfill the vision of a developed Delhi and a developed India more quickly,” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda said the inauguration of the Delhi office was part of a nationwide effort to expand organisational infrastructure. “When Amit Shah was party president, it was decided to build 787 party offices across India -- one in every district and state. Today, 617 offices have been completed, and this new Delhi BJP office is the 618th,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the new headquarters marked a permanent home for the state unit after operating out of Ajmeri Gate and Pant Marg offices. “These offices are more than workplaces. They are centres of culture and dedication for our workers,” he said.