Delhi: Pragati Maidan opening today, traffic snarls likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate the redeveloped ITPO Complex in Pragati Maidan in an event which is likely to be attended by thousands of guests, including politicians and diplomats, according to officials aware of the matter. Traffic arrangements have been put in place ahead of likely congestion on arterial roads, Delhi Police officers said. The redeveloped and illuminated ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

People aware of the matter said that the event is likely to begin with a hawan at around 10am, which would be attended by the Prime Minister and few other people. The PM is likely to interact with at least 51 workers part of the redevelopment project, they said.

This will be followed by a cultural event in the evening at around 6pm, where the Prime Minister is likely to be present, in which over a thousand people have been invited, the people said.

The ITPO complex is set to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September, officials said.

As the evening function will take place during peak traffic hours, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that nearly 700 traffic police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue and all its adjoining roads in a radius of two kilometres from Wednesday afternoon onwards till the event is over. Officers said that traffic snarls are also likely in central Delhi roads such as Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, and Ring Road.

Senior traffic police officers said that although no restrictions and diversions for vehicular movement around Pragati Maidan have been planned, if needed, on-the-spot restrictions and diversions will be out in force.

“As the entire event will happen inside the Pragati Maidan, which has enough space for accommodating 5,000 guests, it is unlikely that there would be any traffic chaos on the streets around the venue. We will still be deploying around 700 traffic personnel on the adjoining roads to deal with any sort of traffic congestion. In addition, we have prepared an elaborate traffic arrangement plan for the event that includes parking of vehicles of guests at designated parking lots, park-and-ride facility, and placing signages to guide driver of the vehicles for using the designated routes and gates to enter the venue,” said special commissioner of police (traffic) Surender Singh Yadav.

Heavy movement of traffic is witnessed on a daily basis, especially during peak office hours in the morning and evening, on India Gate Circle (C-Hexagon), Mathura Road between ITO and Hazrat Nizamuddin, Bhairon Marg, and the Ring Road. The recent revamp of the Central Vista has led to a significant rise in footfall at India Gate and the lawns parallel to the Kartavya Path, leading to traffic snarls on C-Hexagon and its connecting roads such as Akbar Road, Shahjahan Road, Tilak Marg and Purana Quila Road and the Pragati Maidan tunnel, all of which are close to the ITPO complex, said a senior traffic police officer.

“Anticipating traffic rush during the evening peak hours, all guests have been urged to reach the venue and be seated maximum by 5.30pm. The entry of the Prime Minister, key Union ministers, ambassadors of various nations, VVIPs and other guests will be done from different gates. Our traffic personnel deployed on the routes would help them take the specific routes and reach the venue. Apart from parking of vehicles at the venue, parking has been arranged at National Stadium and Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from where park-and-ride facilities will be available,” said the officer, asking not to be named.

Another traffic police officer said that the Pragati Maidan tunnel will remain open for commuters, as it will not be used by guests reaching the venue of the event.

The stopping of traffic will happen only during the movement of the Prime Minister’s motorcade to and from Pragati Maidan, the officer said.

“The movement of traffic will be briefly affected when the PM’s motorcade is on the move. We will be informed about the exact route that the PM would take to reach the venue just a few hours before his motorcade’s movement. Accordingly, restrictions on the roads will be imposed,” added the officer, asking not to be named.

