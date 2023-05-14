PM Modi visits Jana Shakti art exhibition on ‘Man Ki Baat’ themes at NGMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the “Jana Shakti: A Collective Power” exhibition on ‘Mann ki Baat’ themes at the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA) in Delhi and met artists, including Manu and Madhvi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, and others. The PM complimented them for their creative work showcased at the exhibition. PM Modi at the NGMA met artists and complimented them for their creative work (Twitter/@narendramodi)

“Visited Jana Shakti at @ngma_delhi. This is an exhibition of wonderful works of art based on some of the themes in the #MannKiBaat episodes. I compliment all the artists who have enriched the exhibition with their creativity,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

He also shared some of the artwork showcased in the exhibition on his personal Twitter handle, wherein he was taken on a special walkthrough of the exhibition. “Here are some more glimpses from Jana Shakti exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi,” wrote Modi.

The prime minister also signed the Jana Shakti Exhibition catalogue, which was pre-signed by the 13 artists and left a message in Hindi. “Mann Mandir ki Yatra Sukhad ho..”, which roughly translates to “Wish you a pleasant journey to the temple of the mind”.

Notably, culture ministry secretary Govind Mohan along with other officials and staff of the ministry of culture and National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, were also present at the exhibition.

The Jana Shakti exhibition contains works on themes covered in Mann Ki Baat, such as cleanliness, water conservation, agriculture, space, India’s northeast, women empowerment, yoga and ayurveda.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio program of PM Narendra Modi, where he interacts with citizens of India on themes and issues that matters to the nation.

‘Mann Ki Baat’, which began in October 2014, completed 100 episodes on 30 April and was broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York as well.

Several exhibitions, shows, and events have been and are being organized in view of the 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat, and recently at least 13 projection mapping shows on the theme of “nation-building” at iconic locations across the nation were also held.