Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM to attend Sufi music festival in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The event that will be held from February 28 till March 2, is likely to also be attended by home minister Amit Shah. Sunder Nursery will stay shut for general visitors on February 27 and 28 for security reasons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, on February 28 evening at Sunder Nursery in southeast Delhi.

During the festival, Prime Minister will also visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH- The Exploration of the Handmade) that will feature One District One Product (ODOP) crafts. (ANI)
During the festival, Prime Minister will also visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH- The Exploration of the Handmade) that will feature One District One Product (ODOP) crafts. (ANI)

The event that will be held from February 28 till March 2, is likely to also be attended by home minister Amit Shah. Sunder Nursery will stay shut for general visitors on February 27 and 28 for security reasons.

“Prime Minister has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he will participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau which is an international festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance. It is bringing together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau,” said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office.

Organized by the Rumi Foundation, the Festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

During the festival, Prime Minister will also visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH- The Exploration of the Handmade) that will feature One District One Product (ODOP) crafts and other artefacts from across the country, short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among others.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On