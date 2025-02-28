PM to attend Sufi music festival in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, on February 28 evening at Sunder Nursery in southeast Delhi. During the festival, Prime Minister will also visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH- The Exploration of the Handmade) that will feature One District One Product (ODOP) crafts. (ANI)

The event that will be held from February 28 till March 2, is likely to also be attended by home minister Amit Shah. Sunder Nursery will stay shut for general visitors on February 27 and 28 for security reasons.

“Prime Minister has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he will participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau which is an international festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance. It is bringing together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau,” said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office.

Organized by the Rumi Foundation, the Festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

