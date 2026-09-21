New Delhi, Delhi Police apprehended 74 people, including four alleged members of an organised buffalo theft gang from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and seized 20 illegal firearms during a drive against organised crime in the city, officials said on Monday. Police apprehend 74, seize 20 firearms during drive against organised crime in Delhi's Rohini

The operations conducted from September 17 to 20 during a special drive against organised and street crime in Delhi's Rohini involved around 300 police personnel, they said.

During the drive, the police apprehended 28 accused and two minors in cases under the Arms Act, recovering 17 country-made pistols, three sophisticated pistols, including a Beretta pistol, 31 live cartridges and two empty cartridges.

Along with six button-activated knives, the police also seized a car, an SUV and a scooter, they said.

Among those arrested was a 20-year-old man allegedly associated with the Kranti gang, which, according to the police, was working for an overseas gang. An Italian semi-automatic Beretta pistol, along with five live cartridges, was recovered from him, they said.

Police also arrested two men allegedly linked to a local gang working for an overseas gang and recovered two sophisticated pistols and seven live rounds from them.

Four alleged members of an organised buffalo theft gang were also arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Police claimed the gang had stolen more than 100 buffaloes from Rohini and Outer North districts.

The drug crackdown led to the arrest of five people and seizure of 801 grams of heroin, 104 grams of morphine, 17 grams of cocaine and 30 tablets containing buprenorphine and naloxone, police said.

Among those arrested was a 33-year-old Senegalese national, who was allegedly supplying cocaine. Police also arrested a 51-year-old alleged supplier of narcotics, who they said was a parole jumper and had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case.

A 60-year-old man was arrested with 300 grams of heroin and ₹3 lakh in cash, while another accused was arrested with 501 grams of heroin, police said.

The Narcotics Squad also arrested a man and seized 1.2 lakh counterfeit cigarette sticks from his possession.

During the drive, 10 cases were registered under the Excise Act and 10 alleged bootleggers were arrested.

Eleven gambling cases were registered, with 27 people arrested and ₹1,75,650 allegedly staked in gambling recovered, police said.

Apart from these cases, police arrested six proclaimed offenders and also apprehended a man who had allegedly been absconding since September 2025 in a murder case.

The Cyber Police also busted an alleged interstate matrimonial fraud call centre and arrested two women from Chhattisgarh. Four mobile phones and registers containing relevant details were recovered, police said.

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