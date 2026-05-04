Police file abetment case in Delhi judge’s suicide

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged suicide of a 30-year-old judicial officer at his residence in south Delhi’s Green Park Main, officials said on Sunday. Police said all angles are being examined (Photo for representation)

In a statement, police said that based on a complaint by the deceased’s father, a case was registered under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Safdarjung Enclave police station.

According to officers aware of the matter, the case has been registered against the judge’s wife. It is not clear whether other members of her family are named in the FIR. Police said they are investigating to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

Police received a call around 1.30 pm from the judge’s brother-in-law, a resident of Defence Colony. A police team reached the four-storey building and found the officer, who was posted at Karkardooma Court, inside the bathroom of his second-floor flat.

The bathroom door was locked from inside. A security guard and police personnel used a ladder, entered by breaking the window and found the body hanging. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

While the police have not issued an official statement on the exact cause of death, relatives alleged that the judge was under stress due to domestic disputes with his wife, who is also a judicial officer. The couple had reportedly been facing marital discord for nearly two months.

In his statement to the police, the father said his son had called him the previous night expressing distress. He travelled overnight from Alwar to Delhi and was present in the house during the incident.

Police said all angles are being examined.