Police notices to 56 PGs near Delhi University's north campus after Satya Niketan building collapse

Delhi Police have served notices to at least 56 paying guest (PG) accommodations in north Delhi’s Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj and Bungalow Road -- the largest student accommodation hubs serving Delhi University’s North Campus -- directing them to produce operational and safety records as part of a survey following the deadly Satya Niketan building collapse, people aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The action follows the collapse of a five-storey PG in Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including five DU students, and has raised concerns over safety in student accommodation. (HT Archive)

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The notices, seen by HT, were issued by Roop Nagar police station and require PG owners to submit extensive documentation to the police.

Roop Nagar police jurisdiction covers Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj and Bungalow Road, where hundreds of students studying at DU’s North Campus reside. According to police officers aware of the development, the move is part of a wider exercise to identify unauthorised constructions, overcrowding and serious safety lapses across these student neighbourhoods.

The action follows the collapse of a five-storey PG in Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including five DU students, and has raised concerns over safety in student accommodation.

Also Read | Satya Niketan PG collapse a result of 'callous, criminal' conduct: Delhi High Court

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{{^usCountry}} The notice requires operators to produce ownership deeds, sanctioned building plans and valid clearances from civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Fire Service, the people cited above said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice requires operators to produce ownership deeds, sanctioned building plans and valid clearances from civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Fire Service, the people cited above said. {{/usCountry}}

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Under structural and fire safety requirements, police have sought a “valid fire safety certificate/fire NOC, wherever applicable”, along with the “sanctioned building plan, site/floor plan and occupancy/completion certificate, wherever applicable”. Operators have also been asked to submit the “latest structural safety/stability certificate, wherever applicable”.

Police teams conducting the survey have flagged unchecked expansion in student hubs, which can involve unauthorised modifications. The notices therefore seek details and supporting permissions for “any additional floor, basement, mezzanine, room, terrace or other portion being used for accommodation or any other commercial activity”.

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The survey also covers occupancy and staff safety. PG operators have been directed to submit floor-wise and room-wise occupancy details, along with verified registers of workers.

Details about the extensive documentation

Also Read | Delhi government to build hostels for 10,000 students: CM's big announcement days after Satya Niketan PG collapse

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Owners of PGs housing female students have been asked to provide details of female caretakers. Where no female warden or caretaker is deployed, the notice requires owners or managers to submit a written declaration identifying the person responsible for safety, assistance and emergency response during each shift.

The audit also covers security arrangements, with owners asked to provide details of CCTV cameras and security guards, as well as a “Self-attested Xerox copy of the complete Visitor Register for the preceding 15 days”.

Police have warned that failure to furnish the required documents could result in referrals to civic agencies for sealing.

“Failure to comply with this notice within the stipulated period, furnishing false, fabricated, expired or incomplete documents, concealment of material facts, obstruction of police verification, suppression/destruction of records... shall invite appropriate action in accordance with law,” the notice said.

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A police officer aware of the matter said many PG operators in the area lacked the required paperwork. “About 95% of them do not have the required documents or are compliant with safety norms. We are going case by case and deciding the course of action,” the officer said.

Also Read | 7,000 hostel beds for 2.5 lakh DU students: Inside Delhi's huge PG crisis

MCD had last week also initiated a pan-Delhi survey of PG accommodations and identified 52 dilapidated buildings operating as PGs on the first day.

Officials said the civic body has so far identified 1,120 units operating as PG accommodations, housing 20,481 people.

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