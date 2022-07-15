Police set up integrated facilitation booth in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
New Delhi: The northwest district police have set up an integrated police facilitation booth in riot-affected Jahangirpuri to avoid a repetition of such violence, keep a vigil on anti-social elements and strengthen community policing, officials said on Thursday.
The integrated booth that has been set-up at the junction of Kushal Chowk and CD Park Road – the most affected areas during the riots on April 16 – is among the 75 such booths that the city police launched last week with an objective to bring police stations closer to citizens and expand police facilities for them. HT had first reported the launch of 75 booths on July 1.
“The place in Jahangirpuri which once witnessed riots now has a permanent police presence through the integrated facilitation booth. The booth has been strategically set-up at such a location that our police personnel can easily keep a vigil on activities going around the neighbourhood. They can also keep surveillance over criminals,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.
The DCP said that further efforts of police to redress the grievances of residents and steps of boosting communal harmony can be reinforced through this single place which has now become the focal point of visible, alert and proactive policing in the area.
About the facilities that will be available for the public, a senior police officer said that the booth is connected to their Jahangirpuri police station and will provide all services rendered by the police stations. The booth has an e-FIR kiosk, where people on their own can file their e-first information reports (e-FIRs), generate reports regarding loss of property and missing persons. They can also get a receipt of the tenant or servant verification form.
Apart from the facilities for the public, the integrated booth also caters to the basic amenities needed by police personnel working on the ground for long hours. It has an air-conditioned resting area for short breaks, toilets and changing rooms for male and female police personnel. Lockers for storage have also been installed and a fully functional pantry is also available in the booth.
Ripudaman Malik, acquitted in 1985 Kanishka bombing, shot dead in Canada
Chandigarh: Canada-based Sikh leader and businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing by Canadian judiciary in 2005, was shot dead by a group of three unidentified assailants outside hRipudaman Singh Malik'sSurrey office on Thursday morning, said police. The assailants, who came in a Range Rover SUV, fired at Malik from a point-blank range, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He also remained the head of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa.
12 years later, HC frees trio sentenced to life for kidnapping Khar boy
Mumbai: The Bombay high court recently reversed the convictions of three people, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping an 11-year-old boy from Khar in February 2010. The division bench of justices Sadhana Jadhav and Milind Jadhav set the trio -- Nalasopara resident Pravin Chabinath Singh and Bandra residents Sandeep Omprakash Singh and Ajay Keshav Singh -- free after observing that the prosecution case was full of loopholes and discrepancies.
Fire breaks out in central Delhi hotel, 10 rescued, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj in the early hours of Thursday. Delhi Fire Services said that 10 persons were rescued from the hotel and no injuries were reported. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that the call was received at 4.24am regarding a fire in the hotel after which five fire tenders were pressed into service.
Delhi govt to launch policy promoting alternatives to banned plastic items
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon be launching a new policy to promote alternatives to the 19 banned single-use plastic which will incentivise the adoption of existing alternatives and also act as an incentive scheme for development of new technologies and alternatives to these banned items. Special Secretary, K. S Jayachandran, Environment department said the policy was still being drafted and will be finalised after stakeholder consultation is complete.
Prayagraj: Book on POCSO Act released by senior police officials
IG Prayagraj Range Rakesh Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey released a commentary book on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012 at a programme held at police lines here on Thursday. The book has been written by an expert in child protection and cyber crime laws and, Mohamad Hasan Zaidi ASP Shivraj (single name). The book covers different crimes related to children including child pornography and similar online and offline crimes.
