Poll manifesto: BJP will continue all poor welfare schemes in Delhi

Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Saturday released the third and final part of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, reiterating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue all existing welfare schemes in Delhi. Amit Shah unveils the manifesto booklet. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Among the key promises made on Saturday were 50,000 government jobs, two million self-employment opportunities, 13,000 e-buses for Delhi, free bus rides for women, free scooters and laptops for meritorious students, 350,000 pucca houses for slum-dwellers, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, financial aid for weddings of young women from economically weaker families, free Metro travel for students, allowances for Hindu priests, improvement in air quality, welfare boards for various types of workers and Yamuna clean-up.

“A serious lie is being spread in Delhi to influence voters. A staff in my bungalow said that they are getting repeated phone calls saying that when BJP comes to power, free schemes will be stopped. I have never seen such low-level electioneering in my public life. I want to make it clear that when the BJP comes to power, all welfare schemes will continue,” Shah said, while unveiling a booklet of the BJP manifesto.

On the occasion, he also attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, appealing to him to stop “politics of lies”.

At the event, East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra told HT that “when the BJP comes to power, it will continue the 200 units free electricity scheme, 20,000 litre free water scheme, free bus ride scheme for women and other free schemes currently running in Delhi.”

All key political players, mainly the BJP, AAP and Congress, have announced a slew of welfare schemes for multiple sections of society. Broadly, all of them have announced allowances for women, free travel, health care, allowances for priests, subsidised essentials and sops for Purvanchal electors and other groups.

“Kejriwal is running such a government in Delhi that makes promises, does not fulfil them and again appears before the public with a huge bundle of lies and an innocent face. He got a bungalow; this was fine, but by spending more than ₹51 crore, he combined four bungalows and made a Sheesh Mahal.. I have never seen a person lie so cleanly in my political life,” Shah said.

The AAP chief hit back at Amit Shah, saying that the “BJP has surrendered in Delhi…it has no plan or vision for Delhi; If nothing else, they could at least replicate facilities AAP is providing.” Kejriwal called AAP’s manifesto “Jumla-Patra”. In a separate post he said the BJP leader was lying about ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.

Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated the promises the BJP made in the previous two parts of the manifesto, which include ₹2,500 monthly allowance to poor women, ₹21,000 one-time aid to pregnant women, LPG cylinders for the needy at ₹500, ₹2,500 pension for senior citizens, free education for all, and increasing the pension of elderly from ₹2,000 to up to ₹3,000 monthly.

“Wherever elections were held in the country and the people of the country and the states gave mandate to the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the double engine governments there have worked to transform every state. Today, Narendra Modi has created a belief in the entire country that inclusive and all-encompassing development is possible while maintaining the democratic system,” said Shah, appealing to people to give an opportunity to the BJP and reject the politics of “lies” and choose the “politics of performance.”

Shah said that over 180,000 suggestions were received from people in Delhi, and over 12,000 meetings were held through outreach programmes to prepare the BJP manifesto.

“Since 2014, Narendra Modi has established the politics of performance in the country and BJP has seriously tried to fulfil the promises made in all the elections that came,” Shah said.

The manifesto also included constitution of a judicial authority to reopen 13,000 sealed shops in Delhi, ₹10 lakh life insurance and ₹5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers, and elimination of manual scavenging.

The BJP announced ₹20,000 monthly allowances to Hindu and Sikh priests to counter to AAP’s promise to pay ₹18,000 monthly allowances to Hindu and Sikh priests.