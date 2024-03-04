Portion of roof collapses in Delhi's Ambience Mall

A portion of the roof collapsed in South Delhi’s Ambience Mall early on Monday. Police said no injuries have been reported to them so far. An enquiry is now being conducted into the matter. Ambience Mall (file photo)

As per police, the incident took place at the central hall of the Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. A huge portion of the roof fell on the floor and escalators. A purported video of the incidents shows debris lying on the second and third floor of the mall and on escalators. A portion of the roof was damaged.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said it was a side-pop elevation which fell in the central hall of the mall. “It was near the escalators. The incident took place around 12.47 am. No injury has been reported to anyone so far. Further enquiry is underway” he said.

Also read: G Noida: Two dead after iron channels,plywood of mall falls on them from 5th floor

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said they didn’t receive a call or information about the incident. Police will conduct an enquiry.

The incident took place on the same day ceiling grills collapsed at the Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. Two persons, a shopkeeper and his worker, died as they were crushed under the grills. The deceased were residents of Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad. They were walking towards the escalator inside the mall when a portion of the ceiling fell and they were crushed under the grills.