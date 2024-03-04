 Portion of roof collapses in Delhi's Ambience Mall | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Portion of roof collapses in Delhi's Ambience Mall

Portion of roof collapses in Delhi's Ambience Mall

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2024 07:08 PM IST

DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said it was a side-pop elevation which fell in the central hall of the mall.

A portion of the roof collapsed in South Delhi’s Ambience Mall early on Monday. Police said no injuries have been reported to them so far. An enquiry is now being conducted into the matter.

Ambience Mall (file photo)
Ambience Mall (file photo)

As per police, the incident took place at the central hall of the Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. A huge portion of the roof fell on the floor and escalators. A purported video of the incidents shows debris lying on the second and third floor of the mall and on escalators. A portion of the roof was damaged.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said it was a side-pop elevation which fell in the central hall of the mall. “It was near the escalators. The incident took place around 12.47 am. No injury has been reported to anyone so far. Further enquiry is underway” he said.

Also read: G Noida: Two dead after iron channels,plywood of mall falls on them from 5th floor

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said they didn’t receive a call or information about the incident. Police will conduct an enquiry.

The incident took place on the same day ceiling grills collapsed at the Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. Two persons, a shopkeeper and his worker, died as they were crushed under the grills. The deceased were residents of Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad. They were walking towards the escalator inside the mall when a portion of the ceiling fell and they were crushed under the grills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On