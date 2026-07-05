Portugal, UK numbers used to threaten Delhi singer, say police

The Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating an extortion case against a former music producer-turned-gangster for allegedly demanding ₹5 crore from Delhi-based singer Mohd Asif, popularly known as Bismil, and threatening to shoot at him during live performances if the money was not paid, officials said on Sunday. The extortion calls were made from two international numbers -- based in Portugal and the UK -- police said. (Representational image)

The extortion calls were made from two international numbers -- based in Portugal and the UK -- police said, adding that they are verifying if the same numbers were recently used to threaten a Gurugram businessman.

During the calls, the caller allegedly identified himself as Deepak Nandal, a former music producer-turned-gangster. Nandal has allegedly targeted at least two other artists in similar extortion attempts over financial disputes in the past year, officers said. He had fled to Dubai and is now believed to be hiding in the UK, they added.

The Delhi Police Special Cell registered the case on May 29 under sections 308(5) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after taking over the investigation from Haryana Police. The accused demanded ₹5 crore in protection money from the singer and his team, threatening to shoot at him during live performances if the amount was not paid, according to the FIR.

Police said the threats began on April 20, when Bismil’s manager received a call from a Portugal-based number demanding ₹5 crore. Three days later, the extortionists called again from a different international number and sent multiple threatening voice notes.

On May 13, the singer received a direct call warning him to ensure his manager paid the extortion amount or face “serious consequences”. Following the calls and voice notes, Bismil switched off his mobile phone, police said.

Investigators are now tracing the origin and routing of the two international numbers and examining whether they were used in a similar extortion attempt against a Gurugram-based businessman. Officers are also probing Nandal’s alleged role in earlier extortion bids against two artists, along with his criminal record under the Arms Act.