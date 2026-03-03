President Murmu calls for women-led development as Delhi rolls out new welfare schemes

With a call for the national capital to “set an example” in women-led development, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a series of Delhi government initiatives aimed at financial security, mobility and welfare for women and girls at a mega event in the city. President Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the event (Hindustan Times)

The programme, titled “Sashakt Naari, Samriddh Delhi”, was organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where four major initiatives were rolled out — the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, a scheme to provide free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali, the Saheli Pink Smart Card for women commuters, and the transfer of over ₹100 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to 40,642 beneficiaries under the Ladli scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said initiatives such as “Meri Punji, Mera Adhikar”, the Saheli Smart Card and the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana were important steps towards making women self-reliant. She expressed confidence that the schemes would bring positive change in the lives of women and contribute to building a prosperous capital.

“Delhi is the capital of the country. People from every state and region live here. If the women of Delhi are safe, educated and self-reliant, and provide confident leadership in every sphere of society, it will send a positive message throughout the country. Delhi should set an example of women-led development for the entire nation,” she said.

The President noted that the growing number of girls among students receiving degrees and medals at convocations across the country was an encouraging sign, adding that women were excelling in fields ranging from sports to the armed forces.

“But it is also a fact that women still face violence, economic inequality, social stereotypes and health-related neglect. The goal of women’s empowerment can only be achieved by removing these obstacles,” she said.

Referring to central government initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, along with maternity-related schemes, Murmu said these programmes had created pathways for women’s self-reliance. She also highlighted increased political participation of women through panchayati raj institutions and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which she said strengthened the vision of women-led development.

Highlighting the national goal of making India a developed country by 2047, she said the objective could not be achieved without empowering half the population.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the occasion represented not merely the launch of schemes but a commitment to dignity, self-reliance and confidence for women.

Under the campaign “Meri Punji, Mera Adhikar”, a special drive was conducted to transfer pending Ladli scheme benefits. In the first phase, around ₹90 crore was transferred to nearly 30,000 girls, and on Monday more than ₹100 crore was transferred to over 40,000 beneficiaries in the presence of the President, Gupta said.

She said that the earlier system often left beneficiaries unaware of pending entitlements, and that the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana had been designed as a stronger, fully digital and faceless system. Under the scheme, ₹61,000 will be deposited in stages from birth until graduation, maturing to around ₹1.25 lakh with interest. A budget provision of ₹128 crore has been made, and girls living in child care institutions will also be covered, she said.

Describing the Saheli Pink Smart Card as a “dignity card” rather than merely a travel card, Gupta said itwill be usable not only on DTC buses but across other public transport systems.

According to officials, the Delhi Transport Corporation has authorised Hindon Mercantile Limited (MufinPay) and Airtel Payments Bank to issue the cards. The Pink Card will be provided free of cost to eligible women, with the entire expenditure borne by the Delhi government.

Around 50 centres, including offices of district magistrates and subdivisional magistrates as well as selected DTC centres, have been set up for issuance of the cards from March 3. The card will be issued on the basis of minimal documentation to ensure a simple and transparent process.

Each Pink Card will be linked to the beneficiary’s mobile number and Aadhaar, replacing the existing pink tickets. Selected beneficiaries were formally presented with the Pink NCMC Cards at the event.

Gupta also announced that free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali will be provided to eligible ration card holders through DBT to ease household expenses. Around ₹130 crore has been transferred directly to beneficiaries’ accounts under this initiative, she said.