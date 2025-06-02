Priority frisking at Delhi Metro stations for PwDs, senior citizens, some women

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday that they have introduced priority frisking at all metro stations for special category passengers such as people with disabilities, pregnant women, women with infants, senior citizens, and injured individuals. The initiative has been brought up in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and will reduce the queueing up time, officials said. Security personnel may request relevant documents from the passenger in case of doubts over eligibility. (HT Archive)

“The objective of this initiative is to provide a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for these passengers, ensuring they can move through security checks with ease and convenience. By implementing priority frisking, DMRC reaffirms its commitment to making the metro system more accessible, inclusive, and empathetic for all,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

For the purpose, signages have been placed at all metro stations, mentioning special category passengers to be given priority over others for security checks, DMRC said, adding that the security personnel may request relevant documents from the passenger in case of doubts over eligibility.

“DMRC is working in close coordination with CISF and security personnel to implement the priority frisking initiative and issue necessary guidelines to ensure a seamless experience for special category passengers,” Dayal added.