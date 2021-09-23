Prisoner stabs, injures warden in Delhi’s Tihar Jail

A prison officer had to get six stitches on her fingers after being stabbed by a prisoner inside the woman’s jail in Tihar on Wednesday morning.

Police said that Onos Evelyno Narode, currently incarcerated in connection with a murder case, attacked the warden after snatching a knife from another jail officer. Police said two prison officers L Jyoti and Poonam Neelam while inspecting the premises, reached ward 3 of jail 6, where Narode is lodged.

The two officers were using a kitchen knife to cut ropes used to tie bedsheets inside the prison. All jail officers were instructed to ensure that none of the ropes were hanging or loose.

“Narode refused to have her cell inspected. She snatched the knife from the jail officers and tried to assault herself. When the officers tried to take the knife from her, she assaulted Jyoti and injured her. A case has been registered at Hari Nagar police station based on Jyoti’s complaint,” said a police officer.