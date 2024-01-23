Probe ordered into death of 12-yr-old at Delhi govt school

The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the death of a 12-year-old Class 6 student of a government school in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar on Saturday, an official aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The Delhi government said that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. (File)

According to police, the boy died on January 20, nine days after he was allegedly assaulted by some students of senior classes at the school. A senior police officer aware of the case said a post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, and added that the report was awaited.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The officer said that the autopsy was conducted by a panel of three doctors that was constituted by the Delhi government on police’s request. The police said that any legal action would be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report. The officer said that in a verbal complaint the boy’s family had alleged that some senior students assaulted him and also claimed medical negligence by a private doctor in providing treatment to the young student.

“We have asked them to lodge a written complaint with us. The autopsy on the boy’s body was conducted on Tuesday and the report is awaited. Further legal action would be taken accordingly,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Read Here | ‘Asking CM to give my son back’: Mother of schoolboy thrashed to death in Delhi

In a statement on Tuesday, the Delhi government said that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter by a committee and the head of the school has been directed to submit a formal report. The government has asked the committee to file its report within two days, the statement said.

“Delhi government’s heart goes out to the bereaved family who lost their child in such a tragic incident. The alleged incident took place outside of the school’s premises. A prompt inquiry has been ordered in the matter and a report from the committee and the head of the school is yet to be submitted. The Delhi government is actively taking essential measures, including counselling students, to foster a positive state of mind and prevent any potential unforeseen incidents,” the government statement said.

According to the boy’s father, Rahul Sharma, his son went to school on January 11, and was injured there. He returned home and when his parents asked him about the matter, he told them that some students of Class 9 and 10 assaulted him over when he was coming out of the washroom. Sharma said that he first took his son to a government hospital in northwest Delhi, where he was administered medical attention and then referred to the orthopaedic department. However, the orthopaedic department was closed, Sharma told reporters.

The boy’s father said that he took his son to a private doctor’s clinic in Rohini Sector-7, where he was prescribed some medicines. But the boy stopped taking his meals and his condition started deteriorating, Sharma alleged. On January 20, the family took the boy again to the government hospital, where he died during treatment, his father alleged.

“I went to school and enquired about the assault. Two students verified that my son was assaulted by some senior students. However, they did not seen their faces,” Sharma claimed.

The family members said when they visited the school after the alleged assault, the administration assured them of action in the matter.