Pro-‘Khalistan’ graffiti: 2 held from west Delhi

Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:02 AM IST

The suspects spray-painted pro-“Khalistan” slogans in areas such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Pashcim Vihar, Peeragarhi and Meera Bagh after they were promised ₹2 lakh by a Sikhs for Justice operative

Police have recovered six spray paint bottles of multiple colours, two cellphones and a Hero Splendor bike that the two used in the offence.
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi Police special cell on Sunday arrested two men for pro-“Khalistani” graffiti in 10 locations in west Delhi, with officers saying that the suspects had done the vandalism on behalf of the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Officers identified the arrested as Vikram Singh, 29, and Balram Singh, 34. According to investigators, their interrogation revealed that they spray-painted pro-“Khalistan” slogans in areas such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Pashcim Vihar, Peeragarhi and Meera Bagh after they were promised 2 lakh by an SFJ operative. However, they received only 2,000, special cell officers aware of the matter said.

“We have recovered six spray paint bottles of multiple colours, two cellphones and a Hero Splendor bike that the two used in the offence. The clothes and shoes they wore on the day of the incident were also recovered,” said special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

Asked how the two suspects received the money, an officer associated with the case said, “At this point, we can’t reveal the source through which the money reached the two. We are probing the case further to arrest more persons in the network.”

