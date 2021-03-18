IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Prosecutions for mask, distancing violations drop from Oct-Nov peak
Crowds at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, even as the Capital recorded its highest single-day case spike since January 6, adding 536 new infections.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Crowds at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, even as the Capital recorded its highest single-day case spike since January 6, adding 536 new infections.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Prosecutions for mask, distancing violations drop from Oct-Nov peak

  • Experts have attributed to the steady spike in Delhi’s caseload to increased gatherings and poor adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as mask discipline and social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
By Prawesh Lama, Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:46 AM IST

Prosecutions by the police and district administrations for violations of Covid-19 norms have dropped in the Capital to a fraction of the fines issued during the peak of the infection’s third wave in October-November last year, according to police and government data, even as the city’s Covid-19 graph inches upwards.

Experts have attributed to the steady spike in Delhi’s caseload to increased gatherings and poor adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as mask discipline and social distancing.

Between March 1 and 15, only 130-160 people in the city were fined a day for violating mask norms in public, a sharp fall from October and November last year, when the police fined nearly 2,300 people a day.

During that period, Delhi was in the middle of the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, recording a daily average of 3,451 new cases in October and 6,122 infections in November.

That surge coincided with Diwali, a period when crowds thronged markets in the city with little regard for Covid-19 safeguards, even as the police and administration ramped up prosecutions and fines.

On November 11, for instance, when infections touched a single-day peak of 8,593, the Delhi Police fined 2,403 for not wearing masks or wearing them improperly.

In November, on average, the police prosecuted nearly 2,000 persons for the offence every day.

In the first 15 days of November last year, at least 40 people were fined a day for violating distancing norms. In the past week, however, only eight people were fined for this office.

Delhi on Wednesday added 536 new cases of the infection, the highest single-day spike January 6.

Fines issued by the state government, through district teams, have also reduced significantly. Between January 1 and 15, government teams caught 20,970 persons for not wearing masks, a number that fell to 18,728 in the next fortnight. Fewer people were caught in February. Between February 1 and 15, the Delhi government had fined 13,148 people for the offence, which dropped to 9,016 between February 16 and February 28.

But while there are photographs of people roaming without masks or violating social distancing norms, showing lax enforcement, district administration and Delhi Police officials have said they have increased prosecution in the last 15 days. Spokespersons of the Delhi government did not respond to requests for comment.

Data shared by the government shows that there were 20,386 fines issued between March 1 and 15. During the same fortnight, police have fined 2,227 persons.

Till date, the police have fined 520,650 people for not wearing masks while Delhi government teams fined 398,496 people.

District administration officials admitted that people had let their guards down.

At least five district magistrates said they have now stepped up measures to check for violations, in light of the rise of cases in the city.

Isha Khosla, North Delhi district magistrate, said, “We have been issuing 200-300 fines a day. But with the rise in cases, we have stepped up measures to build awareness regarding precautionary measures. We have also increased the number of monitoring teams from 14 to 21.”

Another district magistrate, who did not wish to be named, said, “On average, we are issuing nearly 150 fines every day. We are also focussing on educating people and telling them to follow all precautionary measures.”

The Delhi Police also said they have increased prosecution on the ground.

Deputy commissioner of police Chinmoy Biswal said,” Our squads are patrolling markets and crowded areas like railway stations and public parks to prosecute those who are not adhering to the rules. We ensure that if there is more than one person travelling in a car, they’re all wearing masks. All district DCPs have been directed to intensify the prosecutions in their respective areas and ensure no tolerance towards such violations,” Biswal said.

Currently, the fine for not adhering to mask norms or violating social distancing measures is 2,000.

Experts warned people against letting their guards down.

Dr GC Khilnani, chairman of the PSRI institute of Pulmonary, Critical care and Sleep medicine, said, “There is a definite surge not just in several states across the country but Delhi too... There has been an uptick in cases in the last 15-20 days. At my hospital, one ward that had been declared Covid-19 free was again converted into a special Covid facility. People should not be complacent.”

A senior Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “Since the pandemic, our personnel have been on the roads and enforced Covid-appropriate behaviour. If you compare our data with that of any agency, even those outside Delhi, we have taken more action that anyone. Now that Covid-19 cases are increasing, we will increase prosecution and ensure people follow the rules.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi coronavirus cases covid restrictions
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Crowds at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, even as the Capital recorded its highest single-day case spike since January 6, adding 536 new infections.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Crowds at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, even as the Capital recorded its highest single-day case spike since January 6, adding 536 new infections.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Prosecutions for mask, distancing violations drop from Oct-Nov peak

By Prawesh Lama, Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:46 AM IST
  • Experts have attributed to the steady spike in Delhi’s caseload to increased gatherings and poor adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as mask discipline and social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during a protest against the GNCTD Amendment Bill, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during a protest against the GNCTD Amendment Bill, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

‘If govt means L-G, why hold elections?’

By Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:56 AM IST
  • Kejriwal said the Union government, by moving this bill, was not just bypassing a Supreme Court verdict of July 2018, but also negating the Constitution and democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 536 new Covid-19 cases, most since Jan 6

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Covid-19 trend continued to tick upwards in Delhi, with the Capital reporting 536 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the most in a day since January 6, when the city logged 654 cases of the viral infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
The municipal body had suspended the AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been booked in at least 10 cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, on August 26.(PTI Photo)
The municipal body had suspended the AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been booked in at least 10 cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, on August 26.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Hussain suspended because he skipped meetings: East civic body to high court

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:01 AM IST
EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain had cited the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and said if a councillor remains absent from meetings three successive times, without permission, his/her membership may be ended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Nepalese woman shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in north Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified men in New Aruna Nagar near Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal, found dead at Delhi residence, suicide suspected, say police

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Ram Swaroop Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his official residence on North Avenue, Lutyens’ Delhi, on Wednesday morning, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Toolkit case: HC gives Centre, Delhi Police two weeks to respond to Ravi’s plea over ‘info leak’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted one last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi Police to file replies on a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi seeking to restrain the probe agency from leaking any information related to the investigation in the toolkit case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, the World Air Quality Report, 2020 said on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, the World Air Quality Report, 2020 said on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

AAP, BJP trade barbs over Delhi’s ‘most polluted capital city’ tag

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in a press conference, alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government failed to utilise its environment budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s active Covid-19 caseload too increased significantly, reaching 2,702 on Wednesday from 2,321 the day before, or a rise of 381 cases. A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi in this file photo from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Delhi’s active Covid-19 caseload too increased significantly, reaching 2,702 on Wednesday from 2,321 the day before, or a rise of 381 cases. A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi in this file photo from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees over 500 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,702

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:36 AM IST
According to the health department’s bulletin, Delhi recorded 536 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its infection tally to 645,025. This is the first time in more than two months that the national capital has witnessed a spike of over 500 cases in a single day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Delhi ministers, AAP MLAs and councillors took part in the protest at Jantar Mantar against the bill which, according to the party, gives overarching power to the LG.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi could have an accessible riverfront in a few years: DDA

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:05 PM IST
While the Delhi government has set a three-year target to clean the river, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working on rejuvenating and making the riverfront accessible to the public
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University freshers have been undertaking a fun digital rebellion using #AbTohCampusKholDo, spamming social media with memes.
Delhi University freshers have been undertaking a fun digital rebellion using #AbTohCampusKholDo, spamming social media with memes.
delhi news

#AbTohCampusKholDo rebellion : DU students spam answer sheets, make memes

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Students of Delhi University claim that their frustration owing to their inability to venture out because of the pandemic, has peaked as it’s now been more than a year since the colleges haven’t reopened. They have been spamming their examination answer sheets with requests to reopen the campus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police said 200 wads of fake currency notes were recovered from the duo. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Delhi Police said 200 wads of fake currency notes were recovered from the duo. (Photo: Delhi Police)
delhi news

Bhojpuri film actor held in Delhi for fake currency racket, vehicle thefts

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Police said Mohammad Shahid and his friend, Sayyed Zen Hussain, allegedly cheated people by tricking them into exchanging genuine currency notes with three fake ones of the same denomination after convincing them that they resembled the genuine currency and can be easily used
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall on Tuesday, 38,437 shots of the vaccine were administered. Of these, 27,123 were the first doses, while the rest were the second, thus completing their vaccination against the infection.(Bloomberg)
Overall on Tuesday, 38,437 shots of the vaccine were administered. Of these, 27,123 were the first doses, while the rest were the second, thus completing their vaccination against the infection.(Bloomberg)
health

38k get covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • There was a low turnout on the first day that the drive was opened up for the general public — around 6,100 turned up — due to confusions about the processes and problems faced with the government’s CoWIN portal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
delhi news

Two dead after 2 shooting incidents in Adarsh Nagar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • While one person was arrested in the first case, the murder of a 32-year-old man in Azadpur village on Monday evening, the police are still working on clues in the CA’s murder, reported on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP