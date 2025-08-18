Protest against SC dog order held at Ramlila Maidan

Protests against the Supreme Court’s order on street dogs continued on Sunday as animals’ rights activists and dog lovers gathered at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi amid heavy police presence. The protesters at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Protesters alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) does not carry out their responsibility of sterilising and vaccinating the dogs. “Where is MCD’s money going? When we call the MCD for sterilisation, they do not reply, or keep redirecting us to further calls,” Ashima Sharma, 50, a protester, said. “Me and my friends get the dogs in our localities privately sterilised and use our own cars for transportation.”

The gathering was organised by BMR animal trust and Maa Ka Aanchal foundation, two not-for-profit organisations in the city.

“We are not protesting for anything wrong. The police can keep detaining and arresting people, but we will not stop,” said Rishi Sharma, 24, chairman of the BMR trust.

At around 2:20pm, the protesters took the roads, marching while chanting slogans such as “awaara nahi hamara hai” (they are not strays, they are ours), “jeev hai toh jeevan hai” (if there is life, there is living), and “we want justice”.

Questioning welfare in the top court’s order, another activist present at the site said, “Even if the government does everything that the Supreme Court has said, where is the welfare in this order? If you pick up dogs and put them in these shelters, they will get infected, they will fight - its effectively a death sentence.”

The group marched to central park in Connaught Place and the Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh.

“Lucknow has achieved 84% Animal Birth Control rule compliance. Sikkim, Goa, and Chennai are all doing well. Why can’t we have this in Delhi?,” said Rashim Sharma, another activist.

Protest organisers said that it would continue in different locations across the city, including the Pacific mall in Subhash Nagar and in Defence Colony.

Multiple protests have been held in the city over the past few days, demanding that the SC’s order be withdrawn.