Protocol in place, prepared to tackle Covid infections: Delhi schools
- According to the SOPs, if a Covid case is reported, schools have to temporarily cordon off the particular wing or section of the school. Schools have also been asked to conduct thermal scanning at the entrance and set up hand sanitisation points across the campus.
Schools in the city welcomed the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the directorate of education (DoE) on Friday to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection on campuses, with many saying they are already implementing most of the measures listed in the guidelines.
Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools, a consortium of private schools, said that most private schools in Delhi were already following the guidelines. “The SOPs have been forwarded to all member schools of our organisation. I am certain that all private schools will adhere to these guidelines to ensure a safe and smooth learning in schools,” said Arora.
According to the SOPs, if a Covid case is reported, schools have to temporarily cordon off the particular wing or section of the school. “If any Covid case is noticed or reported among the students, teachers or non-teaching staff of the school, the same must be intimated to the zonal/district authorities immediately and the concerned wing of the school may be temporarily closed or cordoned off,” said the guidelines.
Schools have also been asked to conduct thermal scanning at the entrance and set up hand sanitisation points across the campus.
Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, said that the guidelines laid emphasis on basic Covid protocols and said its implementation will help check the infection spread. “We have been following Covid-appropriate practices since the beginning of the pandemic. Even after the lifting of Covid restrictions earlier this month, we were following measures such as sanitisation and thermal scanning,” said Acharya, who is also the principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka.
While some parents too welcomed the SOPs, others said the DoE could have offered the flexibility of hybrid classes to students in junior classes.
Sumit Vohra, whose children study in Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, said distancing in classrooms may be a challenge due to the high student strength. “The government could have offered the provision of online classes, if not for all classes, at least to students below Class 5, to assuage parents’ concerns,” said Vohra.
Covid: No sharing, masks a must, temperature checks in fresh school guidelines
According to the SOPs, which are similar to the guidelines issued to schools when they were permitted to reopen for physical classes with conditions last year, teachers will be required to ask students about Covid-19 symptoms while taking attendance daily and symptomatic students will have to be quarantined.
