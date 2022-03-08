Public vet centres lack basic supplies: Report
Despite over 77 government-run veterinary facilities, including hospitals, dispensaries and polyclinics, in the Capital, an audit has found that not even a single one has an in-patient department (IPD), where animals can be admitted for treatment. The audit report, conducted by volunteers part of the ‘Ahimsa’ fellowship (supported by a group of animal welfare NGOs each year), also found some facilities were lacking basic medicines and medical supplies.
“Delhi has 49 veterinary hospitals, 26 veterinary dispensaries, a first-aid centre and a veterinary polyclinic. Many of these institutions were found to be in poor condition, with dilapidated infrastructure, insufficient staffing and severe shortage of equipment and consumables. Out of the 77 facilities, four hospitals and six dispensaries were found to be defunct,” said the report. The report classified facilities as defunct if they were completely shut or did not have any veterinary staff.
The audit also found most facilities were only open from 9am to 1pm for outpatient (OPD) services, with trained veterinary staff found missing in some facilities. “Instead of trained professionals, sometimes, treatment was being administered by unlicensed para-vets and multi-tasking staff (MTS), including sanitation workers,” said the report.
A senior animal husbandry department official, when contacted, said, “We already know which facility requires infrastructure upgradation, which needs more equipment and which ones are short on staff. While some policies are already being implemented, others are likely to come into action soon.”
