Punjab reports 202 new farm fires; total rises to 1,418 this season

With paddy harvesting reaching around 78 percent across Punjab, the state on Thursday reported 202 fresh farm fire incidents, taking the total tally to 1,418 so far this season. This marks the second consecutive day that the state has recorded more than 200 cases, signalling a sharp rise in stubble burning incidents over the past week. The PPCB, which monitored stubble burning incidents from September 15 to November 30, had recorded 10,909 incidents last year.

In last five days, Punjab has reported nearly 800 farm fire cases, indicating growing pressure on farmers to quickly prepare their fields for wheat sowing.

According to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Sangrur remained the biggest contributor on Thursday with 48 new incidents. The district has now reported 212 cases, making it the second-highest in the state after Tarn Taran, which tops the chart with 330 farm fires so far.

Despite the recent spike, the overall number of incidents still shows a 42 percent decline compared to the same period last year. However, several districts in the Malwa region—the state’s major grain belt—have either matched or exceeded last year’s figures, raising concerns for the coming weeks.

In Bathinda, 77 cases have been reported this year, against 48 during the same period in 2024. Barnala has recorded 31 incidents compared to 20 last year, while Muktsar reported 30, higher than last year’s tally. Sangrur, which had the highest number of farm fires in the state last year with 1,725 incidents, has already reached 218 cases, nearly touching last year’s mark of 259 for the same period.

Officials said the delayed onset of stubble burning this year is primarily due to the late start of paddy harvesting, which was delayed by weather conditions and crop maturity. “The pattern of burning is delayed by nearly two weeks compared to last year,” a senior PPCB official said.

As of now, only a few districts have completed more than 90 percent of harvesting. The Malwa region, which contributes the majority of stubble burning cases, is expected to see a spike in the coming days. Farmers have a narrow window to complete harvesting and sow wheat before November 15, the ideal deadline for optimum yield. Consequently, officials fear that many may resort to burning stubble to clear their fields quickly.

The PPCB, which monitored stubble burning incidents from September 15 to November 30, had recorded 10,909 incidents last year.

With harvesting now in full swing, authorities expect the number of cases to rise significantly in the first week of November, despite repeated appeals and penal actions against violators.

Air Quality Worsens

The rising farm fires is apparently coinciding with increasing Punjab’s air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) across several major cities deteriorated sharply on Thursday slipping into the ‘poor’ category. Bathinda recorded the highest AQI in the state at 231 followed by Jalandhar (201).

The PPCB has warned that the situation may worsen in the days ahead as calm weather conditions and lower wind speeds are expected to trap pollutants closer to the ground, prolonging the presence of smoke in the atmosphere.