Puri flags off mobile vans for BJP’s MCD drive

The upcoming municipal election is crucial not just for Delhi but for the country, said Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday while flagging off Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign vehicles for the polls scheduled on December 4.

A senior BJP leader said that these mobile vans will travel to all municipal wards to showcase the work done by the party at the Centre and in the civic body.

Puri said, “Under the Narendra Modi government, India has become the fifth largest economy of the world…It is Prime Minister Modi’s vision that India has to become a developed country by 2047, in which anarchism and ‘revadi (freebies) politics’ have no place.”

The ruling BJP and PM Modi have attacked the promises of free goods or facilities made by political parties ahead of elections, calling it “revadi culture”.

Puri also said that the BJP delivered on its promise of “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan” (in-situ slum rehabilitation) as the Prime Minister handed over keys to new homes to beneficiaries at Kalkaji Extension’s Bhoomiheen Camp last week. “As soon as the BJP comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, we will expedite the process of giving flats to poor people. The central government has so far sanctioned houses to over 30 million poor people and close to 12.2 million houses have already been approved for construction in urban areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders held meetings to chalk out the strategy for the election campaign and preparation of the manifesto. The party has started a web portal to invite the public’s suggestions.

AAP RESPONSE