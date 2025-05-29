PWD approves FOB for troops after HT’s report

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday granted in-principle approval for the construction of a long-pending foot overbridge (FOB) across Ring Road near the Rajputana Rifles headquarters in Dhaula Kuan, officials aware of the agency’s plan said. On Monday, HT reported that for over a decade, more than 3,000 soldiers from Rajputana Rifles have been trudging through an overflowing culvert—often waist-deep during the monsoon—to reach their parade ground. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

PWD officials said the department’s subway committee will visit the site on Thursday to finalise the FOB’s alignment. The precise location is expected to be locked in within a week. A project estimate of ₹2.59 crore has been prepared, the officials said.

The decision comes two days after Hindustan Times published a report highlighting how thousands of soldiers of Rajputana Rifles, the oldest rifle regiment of the Indian Army, located in Delhi Cantonment, negotiate a smelly culvert that overflows during rains on their way to the parade ground due to the absence of a safe crossing. They do this four times a day – twice before breakfast and twice after dusk even as the Delhi government has failed to build a foot overbridge.

The story, titled "A smelly trail from barracks to grounds: Regiment's daily battle in Delhi," drew swift response from both the judiciary and the government.

The day following the report, on Tuesday, the Delhi high court took suo motu cognisance of the report, calling the conditions “unacceptable” and seeking a status report from the Delhi Cantonment Board. “This particular story relating to the soldiers who have to march through this drain is indeed an unacceptable situation. The [HT] report states that a bridge was requested but has not been built,” the bench said.

A PWD official, aware of the agency’s plans, said that for now they plan to erect a basic metal-structure FOB with stairs—excluding escalators or lifts due to budget constraints.

“A basic FOB has been approved as of now, having a metal structure with stairs. There will not be an escalator or lift. The exact location has to be decided based on the site conditions and minimum need for cutting or shifting of trees,” a PWD official said.

Thursday’s site visit will also focus on the approach and alignment of the proposed FOB.

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a member of the subway committee, had earlier proposed a dual-landing FOB, with one end connecting directly into the Rajputana Rifles premises. This would allow controlled access through a gated facility manned by Army personnel. However, PWD has not cleared this plan, citing lack of funds.

Committee members added that an estimate of ₹2.59 crore has been prepared for the project. However, officials also confirmed that PWD has asked committee members to explore whether the Indian Army can finance the bridge. That suggestion has sparked criticism from local activists and residents.

“The same stretch of Ring Road was recently part of a ₹100 crore streetscaping and beautification project. PWD builds multiple FOBs every year that remain unused. But for soldiers who need it daily, there’s suddenly no money. It’s disgraceful,” said Aditya Tanwar, a local resident and petitioner in a public interest litigation seeking the bridge.