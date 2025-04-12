PWD approves six-lane flyover to decongest Outer Ring Road

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Friday announced that a six-lane flyover has been approved along the Outer Ring Road at the Metcalfe House T-junction, near Civil Lines trauma centre in north Delhi, to decongest the area. Traffic on Outer Ring Road. (HT Archive)

While the area has an eight-lane road with four lanes on each side of the carriageway, officials said that the new 680-metre-long flyover will significantly address congestion and make smooth traffic flow along the Outer Ring Road. It will cost ₹183 crore, officials said.

“This flyover is a major step towards building a modern, efficient and commuter-friendly road network in the national capital. It will help decongest one of north Delhi’s busiest intersections, where people get stuck for 30 minutes or more. Our goal is to improve travel time, reduce stress on arterial roads, and ensure better mobility across Delhi,” Verma said.

He said that strategic intervention will facilitate smooth traffic for residents of Civil Lines and nearby areas, while also streamlining interstate movement towards Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

A PWD official said congestion at the junction has led to persistent traffic congestion from Salimgarh Fort to Signature Bridge.

“The issue has been raised repeatedly by residents, market associations and various public stakeholders. Joint inspections were carried out by officials of PWD and the Delhi Traffic Police. After thorough site evaluation, it was jointly agreed that a new flyover is the most effective solution to resolve the traffic bottleneck,” the official said.

Officials said the Metcalfe House T-junction emerged as a major choke point due to increased signal cycle times, convergence of multiple traffic streams and queue spillovers towards Salimgarh Fort and Signature Bridge.

Alongside the flyover, a stormwater drainage system will also be constructed, integrated with the existing system to manage surface water and prevent waterlogging. Additionally, the existing road at-grade will be widened, and safe and accessible pedestrian walkways will be made on both sides.

“PWD aims to execute the project within a time-bound framework with minimal disruption to the public during construction. The department is working closely with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure alternate arrangements and continuous updates to commuters. The flyover will be designed to facilitate local traffic and reduce the need for long detours, saving time and fuel,” the official said.

A flyover between Manju ka Tila and Metcalfe House crossing to ease traffic congestion was first proposed over a decade ago but the plan was never formalised. In 2022, a signal-free stretch was carved out with back-to-back U-turns from the road near Majnu ka Tila to Chandgi Ram Akhara T-point, also known as Metcalfe House crossing. Officials said that the two-kilometre stretch faces heavy traffic jams due to the traffic coming from Signature Bridge, Wazirabad and Central Delhi.