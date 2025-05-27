PWD deploys quick response teams to handle Delhi emergencies

The Public Works Department (PWD) has deployed officials for the quick reaction teams (QRTs) in all 11 districts, in a bid to improve response time to emergencies, such as uprooted trees and blocked roads, caused by storms, heavy rainfall and winds, according to an order accessed by HT. Officials said QRTs will reduce response time to emergencies, such as uprooted trees or blocked roads. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The QRTs have been constituted under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and PWD has deputed 33 assistant engineers as team leaders—to operate in three eight-hour shifts across 11 districts—during high-risk periods, such as monsoon. The teams will remain effective till September 15, according to the order dated May 23.

“As per the order of ACS (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) need to be constituted with immediate effect in each ofthe 11 districts of Delhi under the aegis of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). These teams shall be responsible for ensuring prompt and effective response to emergencies arising due to fallen and uprooted trees, facilitating their removal in a swift and coordinated manner, inter alia, as decided by the Team Leader of QRTs,” the order issued by the director personnel (PWD) on May 23 said.

The order to set up QRTs was issued by the Delhi government in April, and HT previously reported there was lack of clarity on the functioning of these teams.

In the order, the director personnel said that the duration of implementation of such teams will be from April 1 to September 15. “Accordingly, following 11 teams district wise ....is formed with immediate effect for ensuring readiness during monsoon season and other critical weather conditions,” the order said.

Monsoon in Delhi usually occurs between late June and mid-September, with peak rainfall taking place largely in July and August. During this period, the Capital witnesses heavy showers and episodes of thunderstorms. However, Delhi has seen a series of thunderstorms and dust storms over the past fortnight, which have led to loss of lives, hundreds of trees being uprooted, and building collapses.