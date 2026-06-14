PWD floats tender replacing 96K conventional streetlights with LEDs

New DelhiThe Public Works Department (PWD) is set to replace all existing High Pressure Sodium Vapour (HPSV) and conventional LED streetlights on its roads and install smart LED lights, officials said, adding that a tender has been floated for the project. The smart lighting system will enable real-time monitoring through a Centralised Command Centre, allowing immediate detection of faulty lights and dark stretches, an official said. (HT Archive)

Around 96,000 streetlights installed on 51,160 poles across Delhi PWD roads will be upgraded, while 5,000 additional poles will be installed to address gaps and future requirements, officials said. The project –- estimated to cost ₹473.24 crore –- is targeted for completion within 180 days, followed by a five-year operation and maintenance period, they added.

The smart lighting system will enable real-time monitoring through a Centralised Command Centre, allowing immediate detection of faulty lights and dark stretches. The initiative aims to improve public safety, enhance visibility, reduce electricity consumption, and generate estimated annual energy savings of ₹25 crore.

“Through this ambitious initiative, the Delhi government will replace existing conventional HPSV and standard LED streetlights on PWD roads with advanced smart LED lighting systems. This project is not just about upgrading streetlights; it is about transforming the way urban infrastructure is managed and monitored across the city,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma.

The street lights network currently depends on complaints for fault detection and maintenance, he said, adding that non-functional lights and dark stretches may remain unnoticed for extended periods, affecting road safety and public convenience.

“The new smart lighting system will enable real-time monitoring and control of individual streetlights, allowing immediate identification of faults and quicker response for repairs. This will help eliminate dark spots, improve visibility and significantly enhance safety and security, especially for women, senior citizens, pedestrians and motorists,” he added.

A key component of the project will be the establishment of a Centralised Command Centre, which will provide real-time monitoring and management of the entire street lights network, officials explained.

Smart LEDs consume significantly less power and can be controlled and dimmed whenever appropriate without compromising public safety. According to PWD officials aware of the project, the project is expected to save nearly 40 million units of electricity annually and generate energy savings of approximately ₹25 crore every year.

The project contract includes a seven-year warranty on lighting fixtures, five years of operation and maintenance responsibility, strict service-level agreements and performance-linked incentives and penalties.