PWD minister Atishi reviews roads in west Delhi

Public Works Department minister Atishi inspected the arterial route between Janakpuri and Tilak Nagar in west Delhi on Sunday and flagged multiple issues related to poor maintenance like damaged sidewalks, central verge and drainage system.

PWD minister Atishi (HT Photo)

The minister directed PWD to formulate a road improvement plan in each division by next week.

In an official statement, the minister’s office said she inspected the roads between Janakpuri East Metro station and Tilak Nagar Metro station. “During the inspection, she emphasised the need for immediate maintenance, beautification, drainage improvement, and improvement of crossings and footpaths safer and more user-friendly. The minister found that the condition of footpaths on the roads was far from ideal, lacking uniformity and requiring repairs. Pruning of trees, enhancement of drainage systems, and uniformity in horticulture were also identified as immediate concerns,” the statement said.

Atishi said that the current state of these roads was unacceptable. “The government will not tolerate any negligence or compromise in the project to make Delhi’s roads world-class. I have directed PWD officials to work on transforming these roads. A comprehensive plan to improve all roads in their respective divisions should be formulated over the next week,” she added.

A PWD official said that the road improvement work will include maintenance of drainage systems, horticulture, pedestrian needs, safety-related changes in footpaths, tree pruning, and replacement of damaged curb stones on the central verge.

Atishi also took at the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the party keeps trying to “hamper the work being done by the Delhi government”.

“The BJP continues scheming against AAP leaders. No matter how many attempts they make to stop public work using CBI-ED, our work to beautify Delhi will not stop,” she said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the Delhi government was neck-deep in corruption and scams. “It started with the autorickshaw meter scam in 2015 followed by the DTC bus purchase scam, Delhi Jal Board scam, transport scam, school room scam, Covid phase loot, Yamuna cleaning scam, civil defence scam, liquor scam, spying scam and above all CM Bungalow scam,” said Sachdeva.

