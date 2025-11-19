PWD, Railways to build ROB–RUB at Khera Kalan to remove level crossing bottleneck

The Public Works Department (PWD), in collaboration with Northern Railways, will execute a long-pending infrastructure upgrade in Khera Kalan, Northwest Delhi, with a new flyover and underpass to ease persistent congestion near Rohini. The ₹109-crore project aims to eliminate delays caused by the manned level crossing on the Delhi-Ambala railway line. (Representative image) The corridor improvement plan includes a four-lane, approximately 800-metre Railway Overbridge (ROB) and a nearly five-metre-wide Railway Underpass (RUB). “ (HT Archive)

Senior PWD officials confirmed Northern Railways has already awarded its portion of the work on a deposit basis. A revised memorandum of understanding between the two agencies is expected to be finalized soon, with in-principle approval already secured.

The corridor improvement plan includes a four-lane, approximately 800-metre Railway Overbridge (ROB) and a nearly five-metre-wide Railway Underpass (RUB). “The underpass will also have a 1.2-metre footpath, which will connect to the road level above through a ramp to ensure safe and barrier-free movement for pedestrians. To streamline local circulation, the project also incorporates a U-turn facility,” said a PWD official.

The initiative dates back to 2015 when the Delhi government identified 10 manned railway crossings in northwest Delhi for removal. A feasibility study was conducted in 2020, and the design received approval from the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) in 2021. “The design underwent revisions in 2022, accounting for factors such as parking availability along the corridor and the timing patterns of railway gate closures,” the official added.

Upon completion, the project will permanently close the existing level crossing. Construction will be carried out by Northern Railways.