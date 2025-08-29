PWD to develop mixed-use complexes across seven locations in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) is preparing to undertake large-scale redevelopment of residential and commercial spaces across the Capital, with seven locations identified for the project. The department has shown land parcels to NBCC Limited for the development of flats, offices and commercial spaces, modelled on the lines of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies. (Bloomberg)

According to official documents seen by HT, land parcels at Probyn Road, Timarpur, Gulabi Bagh, Sindhora Khurd and Sindhora Kalan, Kalyanvas, Vikas Bhawan-I, and Bahapur have been earmarked for the project. The identified plots fall under PWD’s jurisdiction and have now been shared with NBCC for the preparation of a proposal.

“Details of land area, number of buildings with stories and plinth area have been provided to NBCC to facilitate the planning stage. The project is expected to yield a mix of Type-VII government residential quarters, office buildings and commercial areas,” said a PWD official.

These, officials said, will be available not just for government use but also for private allotment once completed. This was initially proposed by PWD minister Parvesh Verma for using the land available with the department.

The initiative is being structured under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Once NBCC submits its proposal, the “Swiss challenge” method will be adopted to invite bids from other private developers as well. Under this model, competing firms will be given the opportunity to challenge and improve upon the proposal submitted by NBCC, ensuring wider participation and competitive pricing. But the bid submitted by NBCC will be prioritised, officials said.

Officials said that the idea is to use up these land parcels that are a minimum of two acres large to create modern, high-density facilities. Over the past few years, several GPRA colonies in areas such as Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Nauroji Nagar have already been redeveloped on similar lines, with high-rise apartments, commercial complexes and office buildings replacing older low-rise structures.

The seven new projects, spread across different parts of the city, are expected to add significantly to both government and private housing stock in Delhi. While Probyn Road and Timarpur fall in North Delhi, Gulabi Bagh lies in Central Delhi. Sindhora Khurd and Sindhora Kalan are in the outer areas, while Kalyanvas is in East Delhi. Vikas Bhawan-I is centrally located near ITO, while Bahapur falls in South Delhi. Officials said this spread will help distribute new residential and commercial hubs more evenly across the Capital.

“The development will include a mix of office spaces for government departments, with NBCC expected to prepare detailed project reports specifying the scale and design. While timelines for the projects have not been discussed yet, the process will move forward once NBCC submits its initial proposal,” said the official.

The proposals are currently under consideration and will undergo competitive bidding once the “Swiss challenge” process is initiated, the official added.