PWD to monetise streetlight poles through advertisement space

The Public Works Department (PWD) will soon begin leasing advertising space on streetlight poles along major city roads as part of its plan to make Delhi’s ambitious “smart streetlight” project self-sustaining. Officials aware of the initiative said the plan could earn the department ₹250– ₹300 crore annually, offsetting the cost of the new city-wide street LED lighting system. Around 100,000 poles across arterial and high-traffic corridors will host 2x3-foot ads.

Around 100,000 poles across arterial and high-traffic corridors will host 2x3-foot ads, with strict design and safety norms to ensure road visibility and pedestrian movement remain unaffected, according to officials aware of the matter.

The revenue model will fund the citywide rollout of energy-efficient LED “smart lights” set to replace nearly 96,000 conventional sodium vapour lamps over the next 10 months.

“We are exploring all ways to make our services self-sustaining. The ad space will fund the LED project and ensure uniform lighting across Delhi,” said a senior PWD official.

Officials said the revenue will help finance the upgrade, implemented under an “EMI model” -- a pay-after-performance system linking contractor payments to verified operational outcomes. “This is an innovative step to make the lighting project revenue-neutral. The advertisements will allow us to recover costs without additional strain on the exchequer,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma.

Under the EMI model, contractors will be paid monthly only after lights are verified for performance – a shift from the previous lump-sum system that often led to delays and poor upkeep. Verma called it a “double reform” combining technological transparency with fiscal prudence.

“Delhi’s roads are the lifelines of our city. The new LED system will not only light them up better but also ensure that citizens can see, monitor and question the system in real time. And by monetising poles, we are making the project self-reliant,” he said.

Officials said the new smart lights will be equipped with automatic dimming and remote monitoring features. Each unit will be linked to a central dashboard and mobile app, allowing both officials and residents to track performance. Citizens will be able to register complaints about faulty lights directly through the app, with each issue subject to a time-bound resolution mechanism.

Officials estimate that the project will save the government around ₹51 crore annually in power and maintenance costs while reducing carbon emissions. The LED fittings, with longer lifespans and higher energy efficiency, are expected to play a key role in Delhi’s climate goals.

The advertisement rollout will begin in phases, starting with prominent stretches such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and other high-visibility corridors.